Q Software Global, an Oracle Gold Partner and provider of audit, security and productivity tools for JD Edwards users, has today announced QCloud Automated Audit for JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. This service delivers totally accurate information about the effectiveness of the users’ application security and Segregation of Duties (SoD) controls, and helps customers to reduce external audit costs and prevent internal fraud.

With this innovative service, customers can login to the QCloud portal and request an audit of their live system. Within 8 hours the user will receive a URL which they can use to view their results, including access and Segregation of Duties analysis, and a report identifying security weaknesses and recommendations for improvements.

“Up to now, auditing JD Edwards EnterpriseOne security has been an extremely tortuous process, often dependent on complex spreadsheets, SQL reporting and technical resources,” said Brian Stanz, Chief Technology Officer at Q Software. “It was also prone to error, and therefore gave unreliable results. The QCloud Automated Audit removes this hassle and delivers accurate information online very rapidly.”

How it works:

Customers request an audit from the QCloud portal, then download the Q Agent, which gathers the information needed from the ERP system, such as the live Security table, User and Role information, then pushes it to QCloud. All data is fully encoded and totally secure in flight and in situ.

The data is analyzed, then the requester receives an email notification that the audit results are ready, including links to access and download the consultancy report via QCloud. An interactive view of the detailed audit results is available online.

Users can also view previous audit reports and graphs comparing the results of their audits, highlighting trends and areas of improvement or degradation. New audits can be requested at any time, and the results will be delivered overnight.

The audit can help customers:



Reduce external audit and compliance reporting costs

Prevent internal fraud

Prioritize security improvement work

Scan on demand to check remediation work

Plan a JD Edwards upgrade.

About Q Software:

Oracle Gold Partner Q Software’s Audit, Security Control, and Efficiency solutions help JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite customers to protect their businesses from fraud whilst significantly reducing the cost, effort and complexity of managing risk and demonstrating regulatory compliance. Their productivity tools streamline and deskill time-consuming systems administration tasks, which enables them to be carried out by non-technical staff and reduces the burden on expensive, highly skilled technicians. Founded in the UK in 1996, the company has over 300 customers in 58 countries, serviced by offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and a global network of sales and service partners. http://www.qsoftware.com

