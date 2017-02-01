VPItoolkit PDK LioniX represents a new pluggable library extension to VPIcomponentMaker Photonic Circuits providing circuit-level simulation support of the PDK building blocks for the integrated optical waveguide technology TriPleX™ by LioniX International.

This allows a designer to rapidly prototype PICs with prerequisite functionality without going deep into the details of device layout and fabrication process. All the custom building blocks available in VPItoolkit PDK LioniX can be used alongside with a broad set of standard modules and instrumentation in VPIcomponentMaker Photonic Circuits.

Hierarchical circuit designs and advanced parameter scripting, sweep and optimization of layout-defining parameters, sensitivity and yield analysis are supported transparently for designers helping to increase their productivity. Finally, once the PIC design is completed and optimized, its layout can be exported to PhoeniX Software’s OptoDesigner for adding packaging and electrical wires routing.

OptoDesigner is the ultimate photonics design suite enabling designers to automatically synthesize photonics designs, driven by fabrication information and required optical specifications. It is the definitive platform for integrated photonics design and fabrication, with Process Flow visualization, Photonics simulations and Chip and Mask layout as the main modules. As last step the GDSII mask layout will be created and verified and can be sent to LioniX International for fabrication.

LioniX International proprietary integrated optical waveguide technology TriPleX™ is based on LPCVD processing of alternating Si3N4 and SiO2 layers. It allows for medium and high index-contrast waveguides that exhibit low channel attenuation. In addition, TriPleX™ waveguides are suitable for operation at wavelengths ranging from 400 nm through 2.35 micrometer. The high index-contrast and broad wavelength range make the TriPleX™ technology extremely suitable for a variety of applications ranging from telecom to sensing.

