PODFather FORS vehicle check solutions Vehicle safety checks are done through the PODFather app on an Android smartphone.

PODFather are now a proud associate of FORS, the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme.

FORS is a voluntary scheme that helps improve fleet operators’ performance in all aspects of safety, fuel efficiency, economical operations and vehicle emission.

PODFather provide FORS and CLOCS vehicle safety compliance walkround checks as part of their Logistics and Construction software systems.

Vehicle safety walkround checks - carried out by a vehicle driver, site foreman or roving vehicle safety inspector - are done through the PODFather App on an Android smartphone. The completed safety checks are uploaded to a central, secure website for reporting.

Any safety checks which show the vehicle was non-compliant cause a report to be automatically emailed to the appropriate transport fleet manager, and a trouble ticket is created in the PODFather online ticketing system. This allows the non-compliance issue to be followed up by qualified staff following a process until the vehicle is compliant again and the ticket is marked "resolved".

Colin McCreadie, Managing Director of PODFather, comments, "The problem of vehicle safety checks not being carried out correctly is a common one, and an issue that is often overlooked by busy logistics departments. For the cost of implementing a compliant vehicle safety inspection solution, the benefits and savings are invaluable."

PODFather is in use on construction projects of national significance, such as Crossrail and Tideway and by the logistics teams of many FORS member companies.

All members of FORS receive a membership discount to help them comply with Health and Safety regulations.

FORS accredit companies that fulfill many aspects of Health and Safety; saving them money, improving the company profile and bringing in more work.

They state that Health and Safety at work is now more important that ever. Company Directors and Managers have a duty to protect the health and safety of their staff and with the introduction of the Corporate Manslaughter Act they need to be as thorough as possible.

About PODFather:

PODFather are a cloud software solution company based in Edinburgh, specialising in electronic Proof Of Delivery "ePOD" and route planning systems for logistics, field service, construction and healthcare industries.

About FORS:

The Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) is a voluntary accreditation scheme encompassing all aspects of safety, fuel efficiency, vehicle emissions and improved operations. FORS helps fleet operators to measure and monitor performance and alter their operations in order to demonstrate best practice. It is open to operators of vans, lorries, mini-buses, coaches and other vehicles, and to the organisations that award contracts to those operators.