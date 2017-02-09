Settled Property Value Calculator Llandudno has seen an average property price rise growth of 14 per cent, the largest property price boom outside of London.

Parts of North Wales are where home buyers should consider investing according to research by Settled.co.uk.

The online property portal has created a new tool that allows homeowners to estimate what the future value of their home might be. The areas north of Snowdonia National Park are showing the largest property price booms outside London.

A £300,000 property in LL60 postcode of Anglesey, could be worth £621,724 in 10 years time.

London has seen a steady shift in property prices with an average yearly rise of 8.7 per cent over the past 20 years. Farringdon has seen London’s largest increase with an average annual growth of 16.14 per cent. According to the property prediction tool a £350,000 home in Herne Hill could be worth over £2million in 15 years if price trends continue.

The new online platform asks users to enter the current value of their home and first part of the post code. A graph then visually represents the growth in value of their property, up to 25 years into the future. Property hunters are also able to enter a custom percentage growth to visualise their own predicted property price increase.

The new tool is free to use and will launch Wednesday 8th February at Settled.co.uk

