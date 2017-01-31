John Zuk Named Partner at Waterstone Management Group

Since joining the firm in 2014, John has been instrumental in growing our largest accounts and expanding new client relationships

Waterstone Management Group, an expert-led boutique management consulting firm focused on the information technology industry, announced today that John Zuk has been promoted to Partner effective January 1, 2017.

John specializes in cultivating innovation at the intersection of business strategy and technology product development. With more than 20 years of experience as a systems engineer, management consultant and executive in the tech industry, John brings wide-ranging insight, passion and a laser-like focus on delivering measurable value to his client work.

Highlights of his time at Waterstone include leading the definition and launch of a big data strategy for a life sciences diagnostic company and playing an instrumental role in the development of the business case and operational plan for a radical new microprocessor for an IT infrastructure provider. Most recently, John has been helping Waterstone clients define, build and deliver remarkable and differentiated customer experiences.

“Since joining the firm in 2014, John has been instrumental in growing our largest accounts and expanding new client relationships,” said Eric Pelander, Managing Director at Waterstone. “In-house, he has contributed greatly as a driver and champion of firm-building initiatives around enhancing our culture, developing our people, and optimizing our operating practices. He has a true talent for bringing out the best in the entire team.”

John also represents Waterstone as a newly appointed board member of the Technology Council of Southern California (TCOSC), a chapter of the Software & Services Division of The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). As a board member, John works with the rest of the council to provide Southern California’s technology, media, and ecommerce industries with leadership, advocacy, and market information; and to develop and prioritize the Council’s initiatives and determine projects, activities and events to be undertaken by TCOSC.

John honed his technology and business skills at IBM, where he held various management and consulting roles. As an Associate Partner in IBM’s Business Consulting Services division, John delivered transformative product and service development engagements at Motorola, Ingersoll-Rand, and Honda. John was also VP of Marketing and Business Strategy for Tanner EDA, a software provider in the semiconductor design industry, and Director at boutique open innovation consultancy 4iNNO.

John earned his MS in Operations Research & Industrial Engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic and his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Union College.

About Waterstone Management Group

Waterstone Management Group helps technology companies and their investors create measurable value by identifying and capitalizing on disruptive growth opportunities and by driving excellence in Services, Cloud, and Customer Success performance. Waterstone’s expertise-driven approach combines deep industry-specific intellectual property and a unique blend of strategic consulting and executive-level operating experience to deliver high velocity strategy and execution. For more information about Waterstone, please visit waterstonegroup.com and follow the firm on Twitter (@WaterstoneMG).