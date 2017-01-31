Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd Anahata, has started a new project of open source to serve more customers and to manage the documentation of this new open source project.

Anahata, one of the renowned software development company in Australia has started a new project of open source to serve more customers and to manage the documentation of this new open source project, the company is going to apply open source license from Atlassian. Like Anahata, Atlassian is also an Australian company that has been supporting open-source projects all around the world by offering free licenses.

With Confluence, Atlassian provides a great platform to all companies undertaking open-source projects to consolidate all of the information including product requirements, knowledge-based articles, project documentation, etc. in one place for easy access by any team member. Besides Confluence, Atlassian also provides tools such as Jira Software, Bitbucket, SourceTree, etc. to help a team collaborate more efficiently.

After obtaining the license, it will be easier for Anahata’s onshore and offshore teams to collaborate on a project since all the documentation and information will be available in one location. This will ensure that the documentation is always up-to-date and there is no confusion about the latest version of any file. All of the team members can collaborate and provide a custom-built software application to the client in a cost-effective way.

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is an Australian privately owned software development company with presence in Perth and Melbourne and specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications. The company was founded in Western Australia in 2010 by Pablo Rodriguez Pina. The company is Oracle Java Specialized Gold Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL or Oracle Database.