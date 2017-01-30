PlayCore Acquires Worlds of Wow

Roger Posacki, PlayCore CEO and President Our company’s heritage was built on play, and the acquisition of Worlds of Wow allows us to expand our service in the indoor environment, while greatly enhancing our overall portfolio.

PlayCore Holdings, Inc. (PlayCore), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of play and recreation products, today announced the acquisition of Worlds of Wow.

With a diverse and robust background in the playground and theme park industries, Worlds of Wow specializes in bringing custom, engaging play experiences to the indoor environment. Their work can be found in churches, malls, family entertainment centers, offices, and recreation centers around the country.

“We are excited about this latest addition to our play division,” said PlayCore CEO and President, Roger Posacki. “Our company’s heritage was built on play, and the acquisition of Worlds of Wow allows us to expand our service in the indoor environment, while greatly enhancing our overall portfolio.”

"We're excited about this next step for the company,” added Reagan Hillier of Worlds of Wow. “PlayCore is an amazing group of growth oriented companies and we are looking forward to being a part of their business dynamic.”

Day-to-day operations will continue from the Worlds of Wow headquarters in Denton, TX.

About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, education, and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into its complete family of brands.

PlayCore combines best-in-class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create play solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com

About Worlds of Wow

Worlds of Wow is a leading producer of indoor, themed play environments. They provide an easy one-stop solution to bring your ideas to life. With over 12 years experience and more than 400 completed projects, Worlds of Wow are the experts when it comes to theming and play. Their themes are always original, designed to tell a story, and will create destinations where kids want to be. For more information, log on to http://www.worldsofwow.com