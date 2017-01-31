PlayCore announces acquisition of APC Brands

Roger Posacki, PlayCore CEO and President At PlayCore we continue to build a robust portfolio to meet our customer’s needs, in all the ways they prefer to shop.

PlayCore Holdings, Inc. (PlayCore), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of play and recreation products, today announced the acquisition of APC Brands (APC).

With a diverse selection of products in the play, site furnishings, water slide, and fitness markets, APC is one of the top distributors of recreational amenities. APC has helped tens of thousands of public and private institutions build engaging indoor and outdoor recreational spaces, while demonstrating exemplary customer service.

PlayCore CEO and President, Roger Posacki stated “At PlayCore we continue to build a robust portfolio to meet our customer’s needs, in all the ways they prefer to shop. APC Brands provides us with the opportunity to increase the many ways we engage with the people who wish to buy our products.”

"We greatly admire PlayCore's leadership position and research and are excited about this partnership and the ability to continue our growth and customer service," added Chad McNeill of APC Brands.

Day-to-day operations will continue from the APC Brands headquarters in McKinney, TX.

About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, education, and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into its complete family of brands.

PlayCore combines best-in-class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create play solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com

About APC Brands

APC Brands, Inc. is a worldwide provider of park and playground equipment. They serve municipalities, schools, day care centers, faith-based establishments, homeowners associations, multifamily properties and many other organizations. Their commercial park and playground equipment brands including American Parks Company, APCPLAY, American Playground Company, American Playground Construction, APC Shelters, American Site Furnishings, and American Parks Company International. For more information, log on to http://www.apcbrands.com