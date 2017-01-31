The first 10 years have been very exciting and rewarding for all of us here at the school, watching the students learn, meet new challenges and grow. We look forward to seeing what the next 10 years will bring.

Cumberland Academy of Georgia, an Atlanta special-needs school, celebrated its 10-year anniversary and the opening of its newly renovated building entrance with a ribbon-cutting ceremony January 19.

“The anniversary celebration was a look back at how far our students have come in life and a look forward to each student’s future,” says Debbi Scarborough, founder and headmaster of Cumberland Academy of Georgia, which specializes in the needs of children with high-functioning autism, Asperger’s, attention-deficit disorder, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other learning differences.

During the celebration, Deedra Hughes, president of the board of directors at Cumberland Academy of Georgia and CEO of Hughes Media Digital Agency, assisted Scarborough, in cutting the ribbon. Other highlights of the celebration included a presentation by the school’s color guard and poem readings from two students.

On hand for the celebration were the school’s board of directors, representatives from the Sandy Springs Chamber, David Otis, president of the City Wide Maintenance, who donated daily cleaning services to the school, and Bill Cook, president of Hemma Lighting Solutions, who recently donated new lighting throughout the school. The Cyclone Parents, an association made up of parents of students at the school, provided food for those attending.

Cumberland Academy of Georgia opened its doors in 2007 with just one student. Over the years, the school has grown in terms of student body size, number of staff members and academic offerings. The school started its 10th academic year this past August with its largest senior class yet, and an increase in student enrollment.

“We are committed to providing each and every one of our students with an education that prepares them to live and thrive in the 21st century,” says Scarborough. “The first 10 years have been very exciting and rewarding for all of us here at the school, watching the students learn, meet new challenges and grow. We look forward to seeing what the next 10 years will bring.”

About Cumberland Academy of Georgia:

Cumberland Academy of Georgia specializes in the needs of students in grades 4 through 12 who have high-functioning autism, Asperger’s syndrome, attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and learning disabilities. Cumberland was founded in 2007 by Debbi and Matthew Scarborough, and is a fully-accredited, independent, non-profit school that seeks to provide a safe and supportive academic atmosphere for its students. Cumberland accepts applications year-round. To schedule a family tour, please contact Terri Brooks, director of admissions, at 404-835-9000, or email admissions(at)cumberlandacademy(dot)org.