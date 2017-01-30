Leonovus, a cloud solutions software provider, today announced that its software-defined object storage solution (SDOSS) is in trials by one of the largest public colleges in North America to ensure its sensitive data meets compliance standards and remains secure within the cloud. This partnership comes as Leonovus continues to build momentum in the education market as a leading cloud solutions provider for secure, compliant data storage. Leonovus will begin with the institution’s multi-cloud environment in late February 2017, with the potential of being implemented into the other 24 post-secondary schools within its peer network over the next 24 months.

Similar to medium and large, public or private enterprises, the education market faces many of the same challenges when it comes to data governance, risk management and compliance (GRC). Leonovus allows large educational institutions to maintain the governance and regulatory controls that are often lost when such institutions move their sensitive data from a data center to the cloud.

“Today’s colleges and universities see the need to move extensive credit card data from their data centers to the cloud. What’s kept them stagnant unfortunately, is the fear of risking compliance in the process,” said Michael Gaffney, chairman and CEO of Leonovus. "Because the nature of the data being stored, risking PCI and HIPPA compliance or Privacy Act guidelines isn’t an option. Leonovus not only allows them to eliminate this long-time challenge and know their data is secure, but it reduces the institution’s operating and capital costs as well.”

In addition to its GRC-focused design, Leonovus is software and hardware agnostic – allowing educational institutions to utilize the idle hardware they already have rather than having to allocate additional budget to hardware solely dedicated to storing their sensitive credit card data.

With a string of notable educational institutions currently in progress, Leonovus is leveraging its unique, patented architecture to build upon this partnership and carve out a significant area of its business dedicated to the education market over the next three months.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a cloud solutions software provider that offers the leading software-defined object storage solution (SDOSS) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) solution for the modern enterprise. Designed with the IT manager in mind, Leonovus’ patented algorithms virtualize, transform, slice and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud storage nodes – allowing for the most secure yet internally accessible form of object-based data storage that provides GRC across the entire solution. The advanced geo-distributed architecture minimizes latency, optimizes geo-availability, reduces remote backup costs and meets data sovereignty requirements. With its software and hardware agnostic design, Leonovus provides Petabyte scalability and allows the enterprise to utilize its existing idle storage resources, extend the useable lifespan of depreciated resources and improve the enterprise’s overall ROI. To learn more, please visit http://www.leonovus.com.