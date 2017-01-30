The SIMnext reporting infrastructure provides the ability to track users, groups of users, and export data, regardless of where anyone is physically located.

SIMnext, LLC will begin offering 3D medical simulation courses as part of its new SIMnext Academy. The announcement was made this week at the 2017 International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare(IMSH), hosted by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare in Orlando, Florida.

The SIMnext Academy will include exclusive distribution of the mySmartHealthcare® course library, developed by mySmartSimulations, Inc.

The Academy joins Health Scholars, the company’s mobile platform for nursing education, which enables nurses working on hospital floors to complete required regulatory, patient safety, and clinical education courses.

OSF HealthCare has deployed the SIMnext learning solution throughout its organization. The Peoria-based system has 115 locations, including 11 hospitals. “The SIMnext reporting infrastructure provides the ability to track users, groups of users, and export data, regardless of where anyone is physically located,” said Lori Wiegand, DNP NEA-BC, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for OSF HealthCare.

With an initial focus on nursing education and patient safety, SIMnext Academy is delivering high-quality, simulation-based clinical education and training to its users through online courses and downloadable mobile content. 3D and haptic (touch) technologies provide learners with realistic virtual experiences that enhance understanding and produce muscle memory.

About

SIMnext is built on a culture of open, agile exploration with partners that enable a team of medical, engineering, and business experts to aggressively pursue answers to complex health care simulation-based education and training problems. Through this model, SIMnext is able to offer fully tested, nuanced products that are key to improving patient outcomes as well as efficiencies within the health care industry. For more information visit http://www.simnext.com.

OSF HealthCare, headquartered in Peoria, IL, is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. OSF HealthCare has 11 hospitals throughout Illinois and Michigan as well as two colleges of nursing. The system partnered with the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria in 2013 to open the Jump Simulation & Education Center. One of the largest centers of its kind, Jump Simulation has provided more than 65,000 unique learning experiences to date. For more information, visit http://www.osfhealthcare.org.