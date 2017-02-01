SBLOGO “Students who feel they fit in are students who excel in school and stay to graduate."

StudentBridge, inc., one of the nation’s leading digital marketing agencies specializing in educational recruiting and retention tools, recently announced an expansion of its core product offerings into the highly competitive private and prep-school arena. Known for creating ‘Virtual Campus Experiences’ that combine high-end video production and interactive maps with an extensive tracking and analytics system for prestigious secondary and post-secondary schools worldwide, StudentBridge solutions give prospective students and their parents an insider view of what it’s truly like to be on campus, helping them to answer the question “Will I Fit In?” as opposed to simply, “Will I Get In?” This question, according to the company’s Founder and Vice-Chairman, Jonathan Clues, is a critical one to answer when making the costly decision about which school to attend. “Students who feel they fit in are students who excel in school and stay to graduate,” says Clues, whose company digs deeper to accurately portray a school’s culture and feel, as opposed to just showcasing the campus. As a result, StudentBridge’s success in the higher education market has helped match students to the right schools at more than 100 colleges and universities nationwide, a solution that also serves to narrow the graduation gap by avoiding high transfer and dropout rates.

The company’s success in the college market has spawned the recent expansion into the highly competitive secondary school market, comprised of more than 10,000 private high and prep-schools in the U.S. actively searching for the ‘right applicants’ to shape their own student bodies. Included in the menu of solution-driven products, designed and executed by StudentBridge’s team of highly dedicated specialists, Virtual Campus Experiences consist of:



Video Viewbooks – Schools can now tell their unique story through responsive branded video content that accommodates the unique needs of each and every student and parent;

Interactive Maps – Give students and parents a sense of location, bringing a school’s campus to life;

Campus Bubble – Connects students with a school’s community, maximizing student engagement during their decision making process until they arrive on campus;

Video Email – Connects with students verbally and visually to capture students’ attention and generate interest through embedded video emails that play automatically;

Analytics Dashboard – Admissions can track watch time, student interactions and conversions to help them stay informed on the level of engagement.

CEO of StudentBridge, Chris Ruttle will share industry trends and challenges with a focus on optimizing student recruitment in elementary and secondary schools in a free live industry webinar on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

StudentBridge is dedicated to helping the education industry identify stealth visitors, engage more students and convert more applicants.