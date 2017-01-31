The integration of Lex Machina Legal Analytics judge summaries within Lexis Advance is our latest effort to incorporate more analytic capabilities into our online research solution.

LexisNexis® today announced it has integrated direct access to the award-winning Lex Machina™ Legal Analytics® platform into its flagship online legal information solution Lexis Advance®—empowering legal professionals to find the judicial information they need to make strategic, data-driven decisions, anticipate behaviors and illuminate probable case outcomes.

“As the amount of legal data being generated increases, the need for advanced analytics in the legal industry has never been greater,” said Jeff Pfeifer, Vice President of Product Management for North American Research Solutions at LexisNexis. “The integration of Lex Machina Legal Analytics judge summaries within Lexis Advance is our latest effort to incorporate more analytic capabilities into our online research solution—providing legal professionals with the tools needed to dive deeper into specific judges, gain critical insights and better understand the decisions that affected the outcome of those cases.”

With this integration, judge summaries from Lex Machina are now accessible directly within full-text case law for all Lexis Advance users. By selecting active links on judge names, users seamlessly access Lex Machina summary charts, graphs and information, as well as judicial tendencies in patent, trademark, copyright, antitrust and securities cases. Users with a subscription to Lex Machina can drill further into a wealth of analytics to uncover vital intelligence for making critical decisions about litigation. Further integration of Lex Machina analytics—including attorney and law firm summaries—are planned for later this year.

Acquired by LexisNexis in November 2015, the Lex Machina Legal Analytics platform gives attorneys a distinct advantage at trial by revealing strategic insights on opposing parties and counsel, tracking records and key decisions by presiding judges, and trends on case resolutions, findings, damages and more. Today’s integration complements the recent launch of expanded Antitrust and Securities analytics from Lex Machina—a prime example of how the vast content collection from LexisNexis, in particular the LexisNexis CourtLink® collection of court dockets and documents, is fueling the continual growth of practice areas covered by Lex Machina.

“Working with our customers, we’ve systematically built an unmatched combination of analytics tools,” said Josh Becker, CEO of Lex Machina. “Now, by embarking on a program to integrate these tools into Lexis Advance, we introduce more lawyers to the power of legal analytics by directly linking to insights and information from familiar and trusted sources.”

Anticipating the growth and importance of data analytics for the business and practice of law, LexisNexis has itself developed award-winning Legal Analytics tools for that include MedMal Navigator, Verdict & Settlement Analyzer, Legislative Outlook and acquired complementary market-leading analytic technologies, including Lex Machina and Intelligize. These actions, as well as the integration of Legal Analytics into Lexis Advance, are a significant example of the ongoing LexisNexis commitment to offer modern, next-generation legal research solutions that harness the power of Big Data through natural language processing and machine learning to help legal professionals work more efficiently, make more informed decisions and drive success for their clients, practice and business.

