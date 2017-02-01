ChannelE2E Top Acquisitions 2016 With the support of our global channel partners and in partnership with our enterprise customers, erwin is redefining the role of data management in the digital economy.

erwin Inc., the data management experts, has been named to After Nines Inc.’s ChannelE2E 100, which identifies and honors the top 100 mergers and acquisitions of 2016.

The ChannelE2E 100 celebrates businesses that are blending organic and M&A growth -- with a particular emphasis on strategic acquisitions. ChannelE2E 100 honorees include VARs (value-added resellers), MSPs (managed services providers), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors, technology companies and other members of the IT channel ecosystem.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for our strategic accomplishments by ChannelE2E and for our value to the global channel ecosystem,” said Adam Famularo, erwin CEO and seasoned channel chief. “It’s an exciting time at erwin and for our partners, as we have dramatically expanded our solution portfolio and are bringing to market a foundational data management platform that is a must-have for enterprises seeking digital transformation.”

There’s no lack of data, yet most organizations don’t tap into theirs, let alone generate valuable results with it. According to Forbes, a Fortune 1000 company could earn an additional $65 million with access to just 10 percent more of its data. But with erwin’s Any2 data-management approach, and powerful platform combining data modeling, business process and enterprise architecture, stakeholders can see any data from anywhere and then use it to overcome market challenges and accomplish their business objectives.

“After Nines Inc. congratulates erwin, Inc. on the ChannelE2E 100 honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “As an entrepreneur and M&A veteran myself, I know strategic acquisitions require a unique blend of vision, planning and execution.”

Continued erwin’s Adam Famularo, “In less than one year as a stand-alone company, erwin has accomplished some very significant milestones. We’ve garnered great awards and recognition, like this one from ChannelE2E, integrated two acquisitions with Corso and Casewise, launched a new version of our market-leading erwin DM -- and there’s much more to come in 2017. With the support of our global channel partners and in partnership with our enterprise customers, erwin is redefining the role of data management in the digital economy.”

