Spectraforce wins Partner of the Year Award from TAPFIN

TAPFIN rates its partners on characteristics such as strategic engagement, responsive and reliable service, support of multiple client programs and participation in supplier summits and committees. The TAPFIN Partner of the Year award is given annually to the highest performing supplier overall who continually goes above and beyond, receives exceptional feedback, and maintains a strategic overall partnership with TAPFIN.

“It is an honor to receive TAPFIN’s Partner of the Year award for 2016,” Martha Derbyshire, Spectraforce Vice President of Client Relations stated. “We could not have achieved this recognition without the incredible hard work from each employee who perform tirelessly to further our partnership with TAPFIN and their clients.”

About Spectraforce:

Spectraforce Technologies Inc. is a leading Global Staffing, Consulting and IT services company that offers a portfolio of services to clients worldwide. Headquartered in Raleigh NC, Spectraforce has 10 other centers throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Jamaica and India. With a strong focus on leading edge technologies including Big Data, IoT and Artificial Intelligence, the company continues to be at the forefront of the technology evolution.

For more information please visit: http://www.spectraforce.com