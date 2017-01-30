(ISC)²® today announced their annual Security Congress will be a stand-alone event without former partner ASIS International. It will take place September 25-27 at the JW Marriott in Austin, TX.

(ISC)² Security Congress’s 2017 theme is ‘leaders of tomorrow.’ The event will host over 90 education sessions, a town hall meeting, a career center, casual networking events and more.

“We value the partnership we had with ASIS International for the past six years, but it was time for Security Congress to stand on its own to address the programming needs expressed by our members,” says (ISC)² CEO David Shearer. “Over the years, our members have consistently asked for expanded continuing professional education (CPE) opportunities, and this change in our event structure is designed to address that unmet expectation. I look forward to making this the premiere worldwide event for our members and international cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals alike.”

(ISC)² is encouraging leaders in cybersecurity to share their knowledge with the attendees. Speaking session proposals should offer strong content and actionable takeaways to ensure that seasoned cybersecurity professionals, as well as industry leaders, will benefit. The Security Congress education programs offer cutting-edge, relevant topics on preventing, mitigating and managing the complex and emerging issues facing today's cybersecurity practitioners.

“I encourage industry leaders to share their thoughts on some of today’s most groundbreaking topics by submitting a speaking abstract for our event,” Shearer added.

More details on the Security Congress are available at congress.isc2.org. To submit a speaking topic for the event, please visit http://congress.isc2.org/d/fvqzc6/9k.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)²® is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 123,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and EducationTM. For more information about (ISC)² visit http://www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook.

