Calling Nicaragua is Now 10% More Affordable with LlamaNicaragua.com

LlamaNicaragua.com has exciting news for anyone making calls to Nicaragua. The rate for calls to mobiles in this country has decreased by nearly 10%. After an initial 24.9¢/min, calling a mobile in Nicaragua now costs 22.9¢/min. The rate for calls to landlines stays the same: 11.9¢/min, as does the rate for SMS: 5¢.

LlamaNicaragua.com offers a wide variety of calling options, to suit every need. Customers can call from:



any phone, through the use of access numbers;

any computer, through the Web Call application;

any smartphone, as LlamaNicaragua.com offers a free app, for both iOS and Android devices, called KeepCalling.

In addition to the calling product, called Voice Credit, LlamaNicaragua.com also offers Mobile Recharge, a service through which customers can recharge phones anywhere in the world. The process is fast and secure and the credit reaches its destination instantly.

With over 430 operators from more than 135 countries, LlamaNicaragua.com can satisfy every need of international mobile recharges. The operators available for top ups to Nicaragua are Claro and Movistar. Customers sending top ups to Nicaragua benefit from bonuses and promotions almost daily.

LlamaNicaragua.com guarantees 100% transaction security and satisfaction. All major payment methods are accepted and transactions are available in several currencies: US, Australian, or Canadian Dollars, British Pounds, and Euros. The payment security system is known as very strong.

What differentiates LlamaNicaragua.com from other services are the frequent promotions, the simple ordering processes, and the safety of online transactions. What makes the service even more attractive and trustworthy is the 24/7 customer service, available by phone and email, in both English and Spanish.

About LlamaNicaragua.com:

LlamaNicaragua.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.