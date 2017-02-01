MD Solutions' 2017 Continuing Education Schedule Released

MD Solutions’ training partnership with SS&C Advent® brings vendor certified training on a variety of topics through distance learning and Hands-On Workshops (HOW). The 2017 training schedule has been released:

The Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX) HOW will be available:

February 6, 2017 through February 10, 2017

May 15, 2017 through May 19, 2017

November 13, 2017 through November 17, 2017

The Axys HOW will be available:

February 15, 2017 through February 17, 2017

The SSRS HOW will be available:

February 23, 2017 through February 24, 2017

May 11, 2017 through May 12, 2017

November 9, 2017 through November 10, 2017

Hands-On Workshops offer in-depth classroom training in Advent products. Led by experienced instructors, these fee-based workshops are offered several times a year in our Fort Myers, FL office.

The five-day APX Hands-On Workshop allows attendees to tailor an agenda that meets specific training needs. Register for the entire series or selected days.

Users starting out with Axys and those needing to learn new skills will benefit from the three-day Fundamentals of Axys Workshop. Advanced and custom curriculum can be designed for individual companies based on need.

The adoption of Microsoft’s SSRS platform for reporting in APX opened advanced custom reporting for customers by personnel already experienced in standard Microsoft platforms. As part of this adoption, Advent created a set of standard practices, accounting functions, and SQL views that can be used in a best-practices manner for creation of modern-looking, flashy reports, with many options for advanced functionality and customization.

To help guide customers through this process and assist in the creation of SSRS reports, the Global Custom Engineering team has partnered with Advent University and MD Solutions to offer a standardized, but flexible training course for personnel with SQL and SSRS backgrounds. One of the most interesting by-products of creating SSRS training has been the immersive training of our engineering team in financial services workflows.

According to MD Solutions’ trainer, Zdravko Daskalov, “The ability to bring subject matter experts into the classroom from our various service areas has resulted in a superior learning experience. We augment the standard educational material with real world case studies and apply industry standard procedural know how when delivering our workshops.”

About MD Solutions:

Since 2004, MD Solutions has been a leading provider of global investment management operations support and professional services in the financial industry. MD Solutions offers consulting, custom engineering, continuing education and co-sourcing services.