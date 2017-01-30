LONDON (30 January 2017) – In another major step in the development of Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s already strong European offering for the real estate sector, real estate transactional attorney Danielle Martin has announced she will join the firm as a shareholder in the London office.

“Greenberg Traurig is pleased to confirm that Danielle Martin has announced she will leave Reed Smith to join us as a shareholder in London, adding to the momentum since the six-partner KWM group joined us there last week. Dani focuses her practice on complex transactions in the private equity real estate sector and is set to join Greenberg Traurig at the beginning of February,” said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig’s Executive Chairman. “This is a natural fit, as we grow in a strategic and disciplined manner to build out our top tier global real estate sector in today’s disruptive environment.”

“We have created an amazing platform here in London, including strong international real estate capabilities, and continue to expand it with professionals who understand what is at stake and have the reputation and commitment to make it all work on behalf of clients. We are familiar with Dani’s work and clients; therefore, we know that Dani is just this type of person. We look forward to her joining and further enhancing our team,” said Paul Maher, who serves as a Vice Chair of Greenberg Traurig and is Chairman of the London office.

On 18 January, Greenberg Traurig added six highly regarded shareholders and their teams focusing on real estate, fund formation, private equity, M&A, and tax. With the addition of this team, Greenberg Traurig further enhances its pan-European offering across its offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Warsaw, and a strong strategic alliance in Milan.

The group joined from the London offices of King & Wood Mallesons (KWM, formerly SJ Berwin). Private equity fund lawyers Steven Cowins and Marc Snell, real estate transactional lawyer Matthew Priday, corporate, private equity and M&A lawyers Michael Goldberg and David Fitzgerald, and tax lawyer Clive Jones all joined as shareholders, along with their teams.

“The firm’s London office has been known for its first class corporate M&A and capital markets practice as well as its international real estate offering. With the addition of Dani, Steven, Marc, Matthew, Michael, David, and Clive, it strengthens its renowned multidisciplinary legal team with an even greater foothold in the real estate sector,” said the firm’s Global Real Estate Practice Co-Chairs Robert J. Ivanhoe and Corey E. Light in a joint statement.

Greenberg Traurig’s top ranking real estate sector offering in Europe, combined with Greenberg Traurig’s boost in international real estate capability in London, marks a quantum leap in the growth of the firm’s pan-European real estate offering, which now makes up a team of around 160 lawyers.

“I am excited to join this highly regarded team and to be a part of the firm’s growing European practice. Together with Greenberg Traurig’s tier 1 real estate practice across the United States, this expands the capabilities and experience I can offer clients across the real estate industry on both sides of the Atlantic,” Martin said.

Martin is known for her experience in undertaking a wide variety of commercial real estate transactions for a broad spectrum of private equity clients, including corporate end-users, investors, joint ventures and developers. She deals with all mainstream aspects of commercial real estate work, with a particular emphasis on portfolio sales/restructuring and investment sales and purchases.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm’s real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive legal solutions for property acquisition and investment, real estate funds, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 300 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The group’s clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm’s real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.