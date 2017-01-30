U.S. News- Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” Honors Cory Watson Attorneys

Cory Watson Attorneys Logo Cory Watson is honored to receive this distinction again for 2017: our Mass Tort, Class Action and Product Liability departments continue to grow, and we are proud of the results we achieve for our clients.

U. S. News- Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” has awarded Birmingham personal injury law firm Cory Watson Attorneys 2017 rankings in three practice areas. The law firm rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes peer review, and are widely recognized as among the most prestigious in the legal industry nationwide. Cory Watson Best Law Firm rankings for 2017 include: Personal Injury Litigation- Plaintiffs, Tier 1; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions- Plaintiffs, Tier 2; Product Liability Litigation- Plaintiffs, Tier 3. All rankings are in the Metro Birmingham category.

“Cory Watson is honored to receive this distinction from U.S. News and Best Lawyers in America again for 2017; our Mass Tort, Class Action and Product Liability Litigation departments continue to grow, and we are proud of the results we achieve for our clients, “ said Cory Watson founding Principal Ernest Cory.

Cory Watson Attorneys is a Birmingham, Alabama personal injury law firm recognized nationally for its practice areas of complex litigation including class actions and mass tort litigation involving pharmaceutical drugs and defective medical devices. Cory Watson attorneys are frequently appointed to leadership positions in mass tort and class action litigation nationwide. The firm has an extensive practice in environmental law and individual personal injury cases including those involving automobile accidents, trucking accidents, product liability, sexual abuse, catastrophic injury and wrongful death. Additional information is available at http://www.corywatson.com.