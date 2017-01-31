2017 is going to be our most exciting year yet as we explore broadening options for legally binding contracts, productized integrations, and deeper partnerships with other technology companies like Slack and Salesforce.

PactSafe, the leader in providing in-house legal teams and software developers with a legal system of record, continues to gain momentum heading into 2017 by announcing significant growth, the addition of new enterprise customers and a number of game-changing enhancements to its platform.

In 2016, PactSafe added over 100 new customers and processed millions of legal events including clickwrap acceptance, signatures, and legal terms that are presented inside of websites and apps. These key highlights contributed to a phenomenal 2,000% growth in revenue over the last year.

“We had a banner year and saw amazing traction with the product which has translated directly to growth in our team, our customer base, and our revenue. We are now truly able to deliver value to customers of all sizes,” said Brian Powers, CEO of PactSafe. “Our customers are pushing the envelope and executing contracts in ways they didn’t even know were possible before exploring PactSafe’s offering.”

Companies like Emmis Broadcasting and CDW use PactSafe to streamline traditional contract workflows with innovative new ways to execute contracts digitally. Features introduced in 2016 included dynamic contract flows for sales teams, support for PDF electronic signatures, text-message based contracts for call centers and many enhancements to their tools for software developers.

“We are already benefiting from new PactSafe features that were released while TagStation was doing our initial integration,” Ben Husmann, VP of Product Development at Tagstation (Emmis Broadcasting), said of the PactSafe solution. “The integration was simple, and the response whenever we’ve had questions for the PactSafe team was fast and thorough.”

In addition to updates and new features added to PactSafe’s cloud-based software, PactSafe partnered with Contrib to launch esignatures.com, an electronic signature capability that allows everyday small businesses and consumers to send and sign contracts on a free or pay-as-you-go basis.

“Our customers love the flexibility they have in integrating legally binding contracts into their own proprietary customer experiences. 2017 is going to be our most exciting year yet as we explore broadening options for legally binding contracts, productized integrations, and deeper partnerships with other technology companies like Slack and Salesforce,” said Eric Prugh, COO of PactSafe.

Along with the growth in revenue and onboarding of top tier enterprise customers, PactSafe more than doubled its number of employees in 2016. The company plans to continue its growth, hiring, and adoption in 2017. The SaaS company recently moved to a new space in Broad Ripple to accommodate its growing workforce.

About PactSafe, Inc.

PactSafe is the leading legal system of record for eCommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and any business looking to become truly digital. Their cloud-based solution provides plug and play tools and analytics for in-house legal and development teams within pre-existing websites, mobile apps, ecommerce systems, or cloud-based applications. Companies of all sizes like Angie’s List, Emmis Broadcasting, SheKnows Media, and Fidelis Cybersecurity trust PactSafe with precious legal records to protect their business interests.