Datacap and Vantiv IP add support for the Equinox L5200 and L5300 Businesses using our L5200 and L5300 terminals can now accept chip and contactless payments, helping them avoid chargebacks related to the EMV liability shift.

Datacap Systems, a leading integrated payments middleware provider, has completed US EMV level 3 certification with Vantiv Integrated Payments for the EMV-enabled L5200 and L5300 from Equinox Payments. Point of Sale providers who have integrated to Datacap’s industry-standard NETePay™ for semi-integrated payments now have plug and play access to the Equinox L5200 and L5300 – in addition to existing EMV-certified PIN Pad options from Ingenico and Verifone.

The third EMV-capable release of NETePay for Vantiv Integrated Payments is certified to utilize the Equinox hardware supporting Point to Point Encryption, EMV, MSR, PIN and NFC contactless transactions.

“We’re excited to be part of Datacap’s solutions portfolio that eases the burden of EMV integration and certification for retailers and developers,” said Rob Hayhow, vice president Business Development at Equinox Payments. “Businesses using our L5200 and L5300 terminals can now accept chip and contactless payments, helping them avoid chargebacks related to the EMV liability shift.”

NETePay provides Point of Sale developers with a processor and hardware agnostic integrated payments solution for US and Canadian EMV. As support for more devices are added via on-going processor certifications, Point of Sale partners gain immediate access without requiring additional development or certification.

If your Point of Sale package isn’t yet integrated to Datacap’s payment interfaces, contact us today to get started!

About Equinox Payments

Brookfield Equinox LLC (dba Equinox Payments) was founded in 2014 as a result of an acquisition of assets from Equinox Payments, LLC. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Equinox is looking beyond product features to rethink and reimagine the customer payment experience. Equinox is owned by NBS Payment Solutions (NBSPS), based in Toronto and a leading provider of electronic payment solutions for over 25 years. NBSPS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a global asset manager with over $225 billion of assets under management.

About Datacap Systems

Datacap Systems celebrates 33 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets. Contact us to learn more!