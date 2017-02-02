Marian Inc. to Exhibit Strategies in Light 2017

“Marian provides competitive solutions for the LED/lighting industry,” states Gene Witchger, President of Marian Inc. “The diverse solutions we provide for LED/lighting applications are cost efficient and superior.”

Marian supplies die-cut and converted flexible components for the LED market. Utilizing unique and efficient die cutting and laminating techniques, Marian works with the customer from prototype to full production in providing high quality lighting solutions. Marian works closely with suppliers including Luminit and 3M to ensure the customer receives high quality and cost effective materials for their application. Common materials include flame barrier materials, thermally conductive PSAs and gap fillers, conductive inks, materials for IP rated enclosures, and UL 94 certified materials.

“The LED components we manufacture stem from various industries including medical, outdoor lighting, and commercial,” explains Witchger. “Our parts meet tough design requirements, and we are committed to recommending the best materials for each application.”

Marian engineers are all too familiar with converting LED/lighting materials, as LED lighting applications make up about 1/3 of their business. Common applications within LED assemblies include thermal management, light diffusers and reflectors, venting/pressure equalization, insulation, and IP65 rated sealing.

Visit Marian at booth #629 at Strategies in Light in Anaheim CA February 28 – March 2 2017.