Hernon Manufacturing Team Members Help Shape the Future of Undergraduate Curriculum

Share Article

Hernon's Director of Sales and Marketing and President of MACF, a regional manufacturing association, joined other industry leaders as a panelist at the 2017 National Policy Summit January 28 in Orlando, FL.

Edgardo Rodriguez participates in the 2017 National Policy Summit Workforce Training Panel Discussion

Edgardo Rodriguez participates in the 2017 National Policy Summit Workforce Training Panel Discussion

Past News Releases

RSS

Sanford, FL (PRWEB)

Hernon Manufacturing is proud to announce Edgardo Rodriguez, Director of Sales and Marketing and President of MACF, a regional manufacturing association, joined other industry leaders as a panelist at the 2017 National Policy Summit. Mr. Rodriguez participated in a discussion to improve workforce training in higher education institutions which occurred on January 28 in Orlando, FL. "We are excited to have members from our team contribute to the formation of new curriculum goals" said Harry Arnon, President of Hernon Manufacturing, "Mr. Rodriguez has contributed significantly to the success of our team and his experience within the US manufacturing industry brings a valuable perspective to the discussion." The summit, which offers a place for university and college administration to learn the needs of the markets into which graduates are travelling, helps to better align educational materials and methods with industry needs.

This discussion is particularly pertinent for Hernon Manufacturing which just expanded their Sanford, Florida headquarters in 2016 and is now seeking experienced engineers and specialists to fill new demand in their workforce. "Everyone here at Hernon is proud of the growth the company has exhibited in recent years," said Mr. Rodriguez. "Now, if we are going to keep it up, we have to expand our workforce and contribute to community events like the Policy Summit. It is the only to make sure skilled labor is available when we need it so we can stay competitive long term."

https://education.ufl.edu/futures/files/2016/12/Summit-Agenda-new.pdf

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Edgardo Rodriguez
Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.
+1 (407) 322-4000 Ext: 314
Email >

Drew Richards
Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.
(407) 322-4000 319
Email >
@HernonMfg
Follow >
Hernon Manufacturing
since: 09/2014
Like >
Hernon Manufacturing

Follow us on
Visit website

Media

Edgardo Rodriguez, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hernon Manufacturing and new president of the Manufacturers Association of Central Florida (MACF)Edgardo Rodriguez, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hernon Manufacturing and new president of the Manufacturers Association of Central Florida (MACF)Hernon Awards and HonorsHernon Awards and Honors