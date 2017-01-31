CICB Offers Crane Operator Experience Log Book

Crane Operator Log Book A recent survey of CCO-certified operators showed that nearly three-quarters of operators polled used log books at least weekly.

The book, which is provided free of charge from Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) is designed to provide operators with a convenient place to record their seat time and details of their crane experience.

This convenient, pocket-sized log book is helpful in the tracking of jobs, locations, crane make/model, capacity of the crane, time of operation, and other information. The pages are not pre-dated so that the operator is able to start using the book at any time during the year. There is also a quick reference chart from ASME B30.5 showing the standard mobile crane operating hand signals.

“A recent survey of CCO-certified operators showed that nearly three-quarters of operators polled used log books at least weekly” said Camille Singletary, Open Enrollment Manager at CICB, “the use of this book is optional, but it may assist NCCCO Certified Operators in recording the 1,000 hours of crane experience required for recertification.

While the log book is not required to record the 1,000 hours of crane experience necessary for recertification, it does provide a convenient and centralized place for doing so.

