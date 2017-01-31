Enbala Power Networks unveiled a new version of its Symphony by Enbala platform today at DistribuTECH 2017 in San Diego, CA. Symphony is the industry’s leading distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) and the world’s number one Virtual Power Plant (VPP) software.

“As a leader in demand flexibility, Enbala Power Networks is taking performance to the next level with a focus on scalability, accuracy and speed of response to grid services," said Bud Vos, Enbala President and CEO. “Demand flexibility is certainly key to a distributed and sustainable energy future. However, we believe it’s time to look beyond the technology of yesterday towards solutions that can scale and operate to meet the demanding requirements of a distributed grid and a distributed energy future.”

The platform has been re-architected to take advantage of new technology advancements that better support a digitally connected, distributed energy-rich grid. The new features, which enabled Enbala to demonstrate live software optimization of 100,000 DER assets in real time to DistribuTECH attendees, include:



Advanced machine learning through which the software can self-learn to continually improve its forecasting and the associated benefits. Machine learning is at the heart of many key components of the new Symphony software.

Precise, continually updated asset modeling. The new platform leverages continuously streaming sub-metered sensor data to create digital twins of distributed energy assets that exist in the physical world. The software can precisely represent the real-time status and working conditions of millions of assets to fully optimize and improve the ROI of distributed energy resources and thereby defer capital expenditures.

Time series forecast learning. The new technology uses a long short-term memory (LSTM) recurrent neural network (RNN) architecture to better predict behavior through new capabilities in understanding nuances of time series data and revealing difficult-to-detect patterns in events occurring over long periods of time.

Agent-based control and optimization. Because the optimal mix of DER assets depends on the current state of these assets at any given moment in time, Symphony leverages a sophisticated agent-based bidding process that can assess millions of assets in sub-seconds.

“Symphony now has a new technology stack that wasn’t even a possibility just a year ago,” noted Mike Ratliff, Enbala Senior Product Executive. “We’ve been able to leverage a new IT reality to create a platform that enables utilities to control millions of assets and respond in seconds to the real-time energy balancing needs of the grid.” Ratliff pointed to several key benefits that the new platform brings to utilities, energy service providers and their customers.

Improved accuracy - 99.9% accuracy in the precise set point control of each connected DER asset, 24x7, 365 days a year.

Unlimited scalability – the ability to accommodate exponential growth of DERs on the grid. Symphony can easily manage one million assets with sub five-second response rates and can optimize one million assets every 100 milliseconds.

Increased grid response speed, with the ability to respond to grid events every two seconds.

“Our goal in building the new platform was to optimize a million or more distributed energy assets connected to our network – always communicating and sending telemetry to the platform, pinpointing the optimal combination of DERs to respond to the constantly shifting needs of the grid 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” said Ratliff. “This is what we’ve done.”

About Enbala Power Networks

Enbala Power Networks is focused on making the world’s power grids greener and more reliable, efficient and predictable by harnessing the power of distributed energy. Enbala’s real-time energy-balancing platform is transforming energy system operations through its revolutionary, highly flexible approach for creating controllable and dispatchable energy resources. It unobtrusively captures and aggregates available customer loads, energy storage and renewable energy sources to form a network of continuously controlled energy resources. The platform dynamically optimizes and dispatches these resources to respond to the real-time needs of the power system – all without impacting customer operations. For more information, visit http://www.enbala.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Enbala.