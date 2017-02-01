“For organizations to gain reasonable assurance about their cyber readiness, a wide range of disciplines need to be brought to bear, including pre-breach technology, vulnerability assessments, insurance and other stop-gap measures

Risk Cooperative and Ridge Global are proud to announce the establishment of a strategic partnership with Aronson’s Technology Risk Services Group to help companies improve their cybersecurity posture and resiliency. Aronson clients will now be able to access additional services and capabilities, including cyber education courses, insurance solutions, and cybersecurity tools to protect critical information.

“For organizations to gain reasonable assurance about their cyber readiness, a wide range of disciplines need to be brought to bear, including pre-breach technology, vulnerability assessments, insurance and other stop-gap measures including responsive governance, public relations, and remediation capabilities. Together with Ridge Global, we are delighted to partner with Aronson to offer our unique combination of expertise to companies that need help with addressing 21st Century Risks,” said Dante Disparte, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Risk Cooperative.

This partnership’s first initiative involves the launch of a 360° Cybersecurity Survey designed to evaluate the collective state of readiness amongst Aronson clients. This survey goes above and beyond merely assessing an organization’s IT infrastructure and security protocols. With this tool, companies will be able to better understand the financial impact and business continuity issues cybersecurity poses for their organization, as well as benchmarking with their industry peers.

“Cybersecurity is a top of mind concern for many businesses struggling to face this fast-evolving risk. Our collaboration, with two best-in-class solution providers, builds upon Aronson’s commitment to helping our clients address emerging challenges,” said Payal Vadhani, Partner-in-Charge of Aronson LLC's Technology Risk Services Group. “Aronson maintains an agile approach to the cybersecurity landscape by helping clients understand, customize, and implement leading practices that deliver lasting results. Ridge Global and Risk Cooperative add unique and vital capabilities to our solutions set.”

It is estimated that cyberattacks cost businesses as much as $400 billion per year, which includes direct damage plus post-attack disruption to the normal course of business. Between 2013 and 2015 cyber-crime costs quadrupled, with the reported incidence rate growing exponentially. Such costs are expected to quadruple again by 2019, to in excess of $2 trillion.

For more information on how this partnership can benefit your organization, please contact Aronson’s Technology Risk Partner, Payal Vadhani at 301.231.6200 or pvadhani(at)aronsonllc(dot)com.

About Risk Cooperative

Risk Cooperative is a specialized strategy, risk and insurance advisory firm licensed to originate, place and service innovative risk-transfer and insurance solutions in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Risk Cooperative helps organizations address risk, readiness and resilience through a comprehensive service and solution offering in partnership with leading insurance companies and value-adding partners. For more information, visit http://www.riskcooperative.com

About Ridge Global

Unlike natural disasters or other events that can disrupt your business, cyber attacks occur every minute of every day in every industry. While the threat cannot be eliminated, Ridge Global can help you aggressively assess and manage your risk. We continually evaluate emerging tools to address evolving threats so you can be assured that you have access to the best and latest solutions. Ridge Global was founded by Tom Ridge, the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and 43rd Governor of Pennsylvania, to help organizations decrease security risks. He has assembled a team of globally recognized experts who offer clients strategic counsel on identifying, preparing for and mitigating enterprise risk. For more information, visit http://www.ridgeglobal.com

About Aronson LLC

Aronson LLC provides a comprehensive platform of assurance, tax, and consulting solutions to today’s most active industry sectors and successful individuals. For more than 50 years, we have purposefully expanded our service offerings and deepened our industry specialties to better serve the needs of our clients, people, and community. From startup to exit, we help our clients maximize opportunity, minimize risk, and unlock their full potential. For more information, visit http://www.aronsonllc.com