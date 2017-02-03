M&V Limousines Ltd. Stretches its Reach with Two Acquisitions

M&V Limo We saw it as a strategic move to put us deep into Nassau County and to have a location where people can come to book their weddings and special events there.

With the recent acquisitions of Classic Coach and Lancelot Limos, M&V Limousines Ltd. has become a driving force in service and transportation. With locations now in New Hyde Park, Commack and New York City, M&V Limousines President & CEO Mark Vigliante says the M&V Limousines has special occasions in the Long Island/New York City region well covered.

“We purchased Lancelot and picked up three antique cars, two party buses, A Bentley flying spur and two limos, for a total of eight vehicles,” Vigliante said. “We also purchased a trolley at auction from Classic Coach that we used in last month’s Holiday Light Tours that caught great attention.” With these additional vehicles M&V Limousines now has a total of 70 vehicles.

After Classic Coach filed for bankruptcy and its Intellectual Property were placed up for bid, M&V put together a successful bid proposal and gained ownership of company’s client lists, computers, rights to the software, as well as some other hardware. “We knew we had the vehicles that could service this clientele,” Vigliante noted. “We are now sorting through everything and will have a whole campaign to reach these clients and let them know that we are here to help them with all of their coach bus transportation needs. I expect it to be a great success.”

With the acquisition of Classic Coach, M&V also bought Hampton Luxury Liner that Classic purchased in 2011, giving M&V all the rights to that and its trademarks, as well. “We have plans to re-launch the Hampton Luxury Liner serving New York City to the Hamptons in Spring 2017. It will be a mix of luxury and affordability for Hamptons-bound New York City folks.”

The Lancelot takeover included M&V buying out the owner. “We saw it as a strategic move to put us deep into Nassau County and to have a location where people can come to book their weddings and special events there” Vigliante said adding, “We now have a showcase there every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.” M&V intends to keep the Lancelot name as a separate brand. As for Classic Coach, Vigliante said M&V plans on contacting the clients to let them know that M&V took over the phone lines and the customer list. “We are making calls to let them know M&V is here to serve them with new buses that include Wi-Fi, outlets, restrooms, DVD and all the amenities that should be in a coach bus in the year 2017,” he said. “I expect this to really expand our coach bus reach for schools, sports teams, tour companies, etc. There is a big need for safe and quality coach bus transportation.”

Celebrating 24 years in business, M&V Limousines is the official bus company of the Long Island Ducks and a preferred transportation provider of the Diocese of Rockville Center. The company is recognized for providing safety features in all its vehicles, including GPS vehicle tracking that gives bus driver feedback, an alert system should a vehicle go over a certain speed, and reveals driving style. Additionally, all buses are equipped with state-of-the art camera systems to film the road, as well as the driver at all times. M&V received SmartCEO’s Corporate Culture Award. SmartCEO also named M&V Limousines a 2017 Future50 company, which recognizes 50 of the region’s fastest growing, mid-sized companies.

For more information call, Mark Vigliante at 631-543-0908 or visit http://www.mvlimo.com.