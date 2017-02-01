Ticket Galaxy “We are pleased to partner with Ticket Galaxy to enhance the ticket experience for our basketball fans leading up to and during our basketball championship,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco

The American Athletic Conference has announced a partnership with Ticket Galaxy for the American Men’s Basketball Championship, which will take place March 9-12, 2017, at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. Ticket Galaxy will serve as the official secondary ticket marketplace for fans leading up to and throughout the championship.

Through their flagship website, TicketGalaxy.com, fans will be able to securely buy and sell tickets for all sessions through their official online marketplace. In addition, Ticket Galaxy will be providing easy-to-find, last-minute pickup services at the XL Center for all tournament games.

“We are pleased to partner with TicketGalaxy to enhance the ticket experience for our basketball fans leading up to and during our basketball championship,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said. “We want to offer the best possible experience for our fans, and this partnership provides an excellent opportunity for them.”

“We love the American Athletic Conference and already partner with several of its schools, so this partnership is a natural extension of those great relationships,” states Steve Kobelski, President of Ticket Galaxy. “We’re proud to provide tournament fans with a trusted marketplace to access great seats, and we look forward to a very exciting championship.”

A Connecticut-based company, Ticket Galaxy will also be running promotions during each game and in the concourse area which will provide attendees a chance to win free tickets and discounts to next year’s tournament.

About Ticket Galaxy

Ticket Galaxy is the sports and entertainment industry’s leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to sport, concert, theater, and family events. Providing consumers with hard-to-get, sold-out, and discount tickets to live entertainment in the United States and abroad, Ticket Galaxy partners with some of the world’s most identifiable brands, including collegiate partnerships with the University of Connecticut, University of Houston, Army West Point, and Xavier. Its retail website grants fans access to unmatched inventory, premiere customer service and secure ticket transactions in an easy-to-navigate environment, all with a 200% money-back guarantee. For more information on Ticket Galaxy, visit TicketGalaxy.com, Facebook.com/TicketGalaxyUSA, or Twitter.com/TicketGalaxy.