Our Staff Planning capabilities are already helping hospitals save 15% on labor costs, on average, as well as reducing scheduler time.

Hospital IQ, the leading provider of a cloud-based operations planning and management platform that helps hospitals measurably and profitably reduce operational cost, increase revenue and improve patient access and quality, today announced its Staff Planning capabilities. With Staff Planning, hospitals can move beyond time-consuming spreadsheets as a scheduling tool and make predictive, data-driven decisions that let hospital staff focus on their core mission: patient care.

Labor typically represents more than 60 percent of operational costs at most U.S. hospitals. Many providers have tried and failed to optimize difficult-to-create manual staffing plans -- resulting in excessive idle time and overtime, mismatched surgical teams, and even delays caused by insufficient coverage, all while staff satisfaction and the bottom line suffer.

“Inefficient staffing schedules represent the perfect storm: threatening hospitals’ profitability, the overall quality of patient care, and staff morale,” said Rich Krueger, CEO, Hospital IQ. “Too many hospitals try to solve staffing challenges through a never-ending cascade of manual spreadsheets and guesswork. With Hospital IQ’s Staff Planning capabilities, organizations can take an automated and predictive approach to one of the industry’s most chronic problems, and finally optimize staff schedules to the benefit of both employees and patients. In real-life implementation, our Staff Planning capabilities are already helping hospitals save 15% on labor costs, on average, as well as reducing scheduler time.”

Staff Planning optimizes shift schedules and streamlines the creation of shift assignments to increase staff satisfaction and optimize schedules. Staff Planning helps hospitals:



Recommend specific shifts, by roles, qualifications and staffing rules, based on historical or forecasted demand

Compare recommendations to existing manual schedules, both retroactively and prospectively

Automatically assign staff to shifts based on customizable matching preferences and policies

By shift and role, optimize staff schedules based on historical patterns of demand and automate assignments while taking into account individual preferences

Increase staff satisfaction and utilization by balancing workloads and preparing for patient census patterns, while cutting unnecessary labor costs

Perform ongoing gap analysis from when the schedule is published to ensure coverage remains adequate in the face of shifting demand

Incorporate Staff Planning into time and attendance systems from other vendors such as Kronos and API Healthcare.

“Staff Planning automatically develops a staffing structure more quickly and accurately than our traditional manual techniques,” says David E. Phillips RN, Director Surgical Services, Cookeville Regional Medical Center. “By using it, we can redeploy critical resources that spend countless days developing staffing plans as well as reduce our overall labor costs by having an optimized staffing model that meets and aligns with our demand.”

About Hospital IQ

Hospital IQ provides software that gives hospitals the visibility and predictive capabilities they need to make informed operational decisions that improve patient care and reduce costs. Our cloud-based intelligence dashboard serves as “Mission Control” to help hospitals leverage their data to predict and manage surges and solve the toughest operational challenges. With Hospital IQ, hospitals improve patient flow, optimize procedural areas, and precisely schedule staff to meet demand. Leading institutions including Boston Medical Center, Mercy, and Highland Hospital rely on Hospital IQ to help them make the right operational decisions the first time, every time. To learn more, visit http://www.hospiq.com