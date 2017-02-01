PointCentral, the recognized leader in keyless Smart Home Automation solutions for vacation rental management companies, today announced they have opened two new offices; one in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and another in the Florida Panhandle. The announcement comes as the company is experiencing accelerated growth for their Smart Home Automation solutions, with more than 130 vacation rental management companies now using PointCentral systems.

The Outer Banks office will be the home base for East Coast sales and project management personnel, including the recently announced new hire from Twiddy and Company Realtors, Laura Carver. The Florida Panhandle office in Destin will be the new home of PointCentral veteran sales person Shaun McCorry.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in customer installs of our Smart Home Automation systems in the Southeast, along with accelerated interest from many other vacation rental managers,” said Greg Burge, president of PointCentral. “The investment we’re making in these new offices is testimony to our commitment to the vacation rental community and smart home technology.”

About PointCentral

PointCentral, headquartered in Portland, Ore., with offices in Tysons, Va., designs, manufactures and markets Smart Home hardware and software products for the vacation rental management and residential property management markets. PointCentral solutions provide customers in these markets with the ability to monitor and control access and temperature across all the properties in their inventory – reducing risk, improving security, controlling assets, reducing energy costs and improving guest/tenant satisfaction. Visit PointCentral.com for more.