EngineerSupply is pleased to announce the arrival of new products designed by Safety Apparel LLC. Safety Apparel offers high visibility survey and construction vests and reflective traffic control gloves that are ANSI/CSA compliant. After a large customer demand and careful review by EngineerSupply, it was decided that the products manufactured by Safety Apparel LLC would make an excellent fit for EngineerSupply's line of products. EngineerSupply will provide sales and support for the line of Safety Products that Safety Apparel manufacturers.

EngineerSupply is a Fully Authorized Safety Apparel LLC Land Surveyors Safety Vest Dealer.

About EngineerSupply

Since 1999, EngineerSupply has met the equipment needs of professionals in engineering, construction, design, surveying, estimating, law enforcement and other fields. The privately held, Lynchburg, Virginia based company has a constantly expanding product line and a customer service team with years of experience in the engineering and surveying industries.

More information can be found at the company's website,http://www.engineersupply.com.

Safety Apparel LLC

With ten plus years in the surveying industry, Safety Apparel LLC was born from the lack of quality and functional gear in the safety industry. The passion and sweat of years of field testing to produce what the company feels is the very best safety vest on the market. They call it THE Party Chief which is an ANSI 107/CSA Z96 compliant Class 2 safety vest.