"I look forward to contributing to Media Temple's continued growth and creating new opportunities to bring peace of mind to our customers," said Lou Kikos.

Media Temple, a Los Angeles-based company that provides premium web and cloud hosting solutions to web designers, developers, app publishers, creative agencies and enterprises, announced that Lou Kikos has joined the company’s leadership team as Vice President of Marketing. Boasting over 20 years of experience in corporate branding, revenue and demand-gen programs, market segmentation and customer lifecycle management in the technology industry, Kikos oversees Media Temple’s marketing and communications strategy.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Lou on board,” said Rod Stoddard, President of Media Temple. “With his proven track record of delivering successful go-to-market strategies, he will be instrumental in scaling our success to meet our customers’ needs, and, in particular, our enterprise customers’ needs, as we continue to focus on helping them fully unleash the power of the cloud while strengthening our managed services offering.”

Previously, Kikos held various senior leadership positions, which included spearheading marketing and product strategies at iRise, a cloud-based enterprise software solutions provider, and CCC Information Services, Inc., a software and service provider to the $30 billion automotive claims and collision repair industries. He also co-founded The Magis Group, a marketing and operations management firm, where he advised private equity, VC and mid-cap clients on marketing and business strategy.

“I am thrilled to join such a talented team and be a part of a company that has consistently lived up to its Customer First philosophy since 1998,” commented Lou Kikos. “I look forward to contributing to Media Temple’s continued growth and creating new opportunities to bring peace of mind to our customers.”

Kikos holds an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago.

ABOUT MEDIA TEMPLE

From its inception in 1998, Media Temple has helped web designers, developers, app publishers, creative agencies and enterprises focus on running their business while we take care of all their hosting needs. Over 125,000 people and businesses in 100 countries rely on our web and cloud hosting services to power over one million websites. Our premium service model combined with our scalable technology allows us to focus on delivering only exceptional quality solutions and best-in-class, award-winning 24/7 customer support. Our clients range from top tier web designers, popular blogs and online creative communities, to global advertising agencies and major brands. With 230 dedicated, U.S.-based employees, Media Temple has been repeatedly recognized as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles.

Find us anytime at http://www.mediatemple.net, on Twitter @MediaTemple or on Facebook.