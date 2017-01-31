MedEvolve The addition of these two talented, experienced leaders to our team highlights our commitment to the success of our physician practice clients.

MedEvolve, Inc., a national provider of practice management (PM), revenue cycle management (RCM) and practice analytics software and services for specialty practices, announced today the addition of Jenny O’Pry as Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management and Matt Seefeld as Senior Vice President, Business Development. Both executives have spent their careers focused on healthcare technology and services that help organizations—from small physician practices to large health systems—maintain financial viability and streamline operations in today’s turbulent regulatory environment.

“The addition of these two talented and experienced leaders to our team highlights our commitment to the success of our physician practice clients,” said Mike Schiller, President and CEO of MedEvolve. “Both Jenny and Matt have a passion and relentlessness for results that will guide us in strengthening our current solutions, specifically MedEvolve Practice Analytics and RCM Services, and developing creative new ones to help our clients thrive despite the constant influx of challenges threatening their businesses.”

MedEvolve’s RCM department, which provides revenue cycle services to specialty physician practices, is an integral part of the organization with nearly 60% of all MedEvolve team members. MedEvolve hired Jenny to provide the strong leadership the RCM team needs to help its successful track record of serving the complex billing needs of specialty physician practices. Jenny has hands-on experience and a deep understanding of the healthcare revenue cycle. She will implement process improvement initiatives to help streamline the revenue cycle service delivery model and day-to-day operations, including strategies to optimize collections and billing for the RCM team and the practices they serve.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead MedEvolve’s hard-working, dedicated RCM team, and to help our physician practice clients collect the money that is owed to them and manage the burdensome ebb and flow of healthcare rules and regulations,” said Jenny O’Pry. “I also look forward to working with the leadership team to further develop the organization and processes that will enable us to properly support our clients.”

Jenny brings a broad scope of expertise, including revenue cycle management, healthcare administration, and extensive practice management experience. Early in her career, Jenny gained ten years of experience in both front- and back-office clinical functions in a host of healthcare settings, including ambulatory practices, hospitals and medical centers. Beginning in 2012 until her transition to MedEvolve, Jenny held multiple leadership roles at MedSynergies where she was highly-accountable for the performance of health systems, clinics, and providers. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance and a Master of Science in Clinical Practice Management.

In a recent press release, MedEvolve announced the launch of MedEvolve Practice Analytics. During the development process for this solution, the company leveraged Matt Seefeld’s extensive experience designing, deploying and consulting on analytics solutions. MedEvolve sought his competence to bring the solution to market, and subsequently hired him to head the company’s business development efforts for all MedEvolve’s product and service lines. In addition to his analytics expertise, Matt has provided revenue cycle consulting to healthcare organizations throughout his career.

“Independent physician practices have been hit hard with years of declining reimbursements, rising administrative costs, regulatory roadblocks and the difficulties of increasing patient responsibility,” stated Matt Seefeld. “We can help them combat these issues by providing service and technology solutions to uncover problem areas and opportunities that will help these practices turn their businesses around and begin to prosper again in these challenging times of financial and regulatory uncertainty.”

Matt Seefeld brings over 17 years of management consulting experience in the healthcare industry. He has extensive expertise in the assessment, design and implementation of process improvement programs and technology development across the entire revenue cycle. Matt began his career with Stockamp & Associates, Inc. and worked for both PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Deloitte Consulting LLP in their healthcare and life sciences practice lines. In 2007, he developed a business intelligence solution and founded Interpoint Partners, LLC, where he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In 2011, he sold his business to Streamline Health Solutions where he then served as Chief Strategist of Revenue Cycle followed by Senior Vice President of Solutions Strategy until 2014. Recently, Matt ran global sales for NantHealth and provided consulting services for healthcare technology and service businesses nationwide, prior to joining MedEvolve full-time in January. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California-San Diego.

