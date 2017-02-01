Brazilian Legend Ronaldo to Attend Groundbreaking for New Soccer Academy at Florida Vacation Home Resort

Share Article

The legendary Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for his new academy at the Balmoral vacation home resort in Haines City, near Florida on March 31st.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo with Garrett Kenny and Son

We are excited to move into the US market, especially in Florida, where soccer has a great influence in the community.

Davenport, Florida (PRWEB)

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo - a three-time winner of the FIFA World Player of the year award, and former club player for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid - will attend a groundbreaking ceremony on March 31st for his latest R9 academy, at the new vacation home resort Balmoral Resort Florida in Haines City, near Orlando, Florida.

The new academy, to be spread over 5 acres, will encompass a full-sized professional soccer field, three training fields, class rooms, an auditorium and more, and is seeking to attract young players from all over the world to learn the special Ronaldo technique. According to the developer of the academy and the adjacent resort, Irish entrepreneur Garrett Kenny of Feltrim Group, the building of this facility is symbolic of the growth of soccer in the US and in Florida; “Central Florida is truly an international location and so it’s only natural that the world’s most popular sport would find a home in Orlando. We are thrilled that a great star like Ronaldo is opening an academy with us in our new Balmoral resort.”

Ronaldo himself stated, "We are excited to move into the US market, especially in Florida, where soccer has a great influence in the community. Ronaldo Academy's focus is more than forging athletes, is to develop youth through soccer. The Balmoral project is a perfect opportunity for us to do that, and I'm excited to be with Garrett during the groundbreaking ceremony in late March."

The groundbreaking of the new R9 academy will coincide with the opening of the first phase Balmoral vacation home resort; a development of 245 vacation homes and a $5 million amenities area which will include a water park, clubhouse, restaurant, wedding pavilion and games room featuring the world’s largest Pac-Man arcade console.

The academy at Balmoral will form part of a larger master-plan development, currently slated to include the resort, the academy, in addition to a private boarding school and sports complex. The R9 academy is scheduled for completion by December 2017.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Christopher Follenus
Feltrim Group
+1 (863) 353-0011 Ext: 401
Email >
@TeamFeltrim
since: 10/2009
Follow >
Feltrim Group
since: 05/2013
Like >
Feltrim Grpup

Follow us on
Visit website