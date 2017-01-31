Traka continues to extend the reach of the OnGuard platform to better secure, manage and audit the use of company keys, vehicles and assets.

Traka announced today that its Traka32 and Traka Web platforms are now certified with OnGuard version 7.3, maintaining their certification status and long-standing integration partnership with Lenel in the OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Traka’s key and asset management solutions interface with the OnGuard access control system, extending its reach to managing physical keys, fleets and equipment, and providing easy administration over protected items directly from the OnGuard environment.

“Traka has completed required factory testing at Lenel to validate the functionality of its management software to the latest version of OnGuard. This partner interface provides regional security and control over important company assets,” said Zach Roth, OAAP product management, Lenel. “We look forward to their continued involvement in the Lenel OpenAccess Alliance Program.”

“With hundreds of Traka and Lenel integrations deployed to end users worldwide, maintaining certification status with the latest version of OnGuard has never been more critical. Traka continues to extend the reach of the OnGuard platform to better secure, manage and audit the use of company keys, vehicles and assets,” states Craig Newell, VP Business Development of Traka USA.

Traka provides electronic key control and intelligent locker systems, allowing organizations to control, monitor and record the use of their important physical assets including facilities, equipment, machinery and vehicles. Their products can be used alone or integrated with many of the world’s leading access control systems.

Traka USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASSA ABLOY, Ltd., working with organizations around the world to secure and manage keys and equipment crucial to daily functions. Their solutions utilize intelligent key cabinets and locker systems managed by browser-based enterprise software, bringing control and accountability to the core of any business. Its customer base covers a range of sectors including defense, correctional facilities, education, hospitality, travel, healthcare, logistics and data centers.

Traka USA is part of a global network of trained distributors and channel partners, providing sales, consultancy, installation and support services for its growing global customer base. To learn more, visit http://www.trakausa.com.

