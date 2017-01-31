UNCF Prepares Students for Careers at the Empower Me Tour “The Empower Me Tour has the potential to transform the lives of students by equipping them with the skills needed to become leaders in college and beyond.” -Laysha Ward, executive vice president and chief external engagement officer at Target

The UNCF Empower Me Tour (EMT), a free, traveling college-and-career-readiness roadshow presented by Target, kicks off its spring 2017 tour in Atlanta on Feb. 3 from 10:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The tour was created eight years ago by founding sponsor Wells Fargo to inspire students to take control of their futures by pursuing a four-year college degree and graduating with an education that prepares them for personal responsibility and careers in the 21st century.

"We are honored to support UNCF in providing a pathway to opportunities for deserving students, as we collectively assist students in earning degrees and launching meaningful careers,” said Laysha Ward, executive vice president and chief external engagement officer at Target. “The Empower Me Tour has the potential to transform the lives of students by equipping them with the skills needed to become leaders in college and beyond.”

The kick-off stop in Atlanta will welcome students from UNCF-supported historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) including Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Interdenominational Theological Center and Spelman College. The EMT is free and is open to non-HBCU students in the area as well. Additional spring 2017 tour stops include UNCF-supported HBCUs Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, February 16 and Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, March 24.

“A college degree is essential to landing a job in today’s global economy, and we are excited to have the opportunity to offer interviews for internships and jobs on-site to students attending our upcoming Empower Me Tour stops,” said Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF president and CEO. “Thanks to consistent support from our sponsors and partners in this work, UNCF is able to expand our mission by bringing career-readiness programs directly to HBCU students.”

“Wells Fargo is thrilled to collaborate with UNCF and bring the Empower Me Tour to Atlanta for students to gain important interview training and job opportunities upon graduation,” said Wells Fargo’s Director of Strategic Partnerships Gigi Dixon. “We know that education is one of the most important investments we can make in our country, and it is one of our passions to ensure students have access to higher education. This tour makes the dream of higher education a reality for many young people in America by equipping students and parents with the information, tools and resources they need.”

College students attending one of the three tour stops will receive expert tips on resume writing and job interviews, in addition to financial and personal branding advice. They will also have the opportunity to interview on-site with select companies for internships or first-year job placements. View a complete schedule at empowermetour.org.

The UNCF EMT, which is also sponsored by FedEx, Procter & Gamble Co. and Delta Air Lines, will target high school students this fall, equipping them for the rigors of college and offering on-site scholarships and college admissions. During the fall 2016 tour, 280 scholarships were awarded totaling close to $4 million. The fall tour stops will be announced in late spring 2017.

For more information on the Empower Me Tour and to register for free, visit http://www.EmpowerMeTour.org. Follow the conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @UNCF #EmpowerMeTour

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF annually awards $100 million in scholarships and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste.®" Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter, @UNCF and #EmpowerMeTour.