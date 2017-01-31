We’re encouraging women to share this potentially life-saving information as widely as possible.

As American Heart Month kicks off, the Women’s Choice Award is challenging women across the U.S. to learn about the best hospitals in their communities for heart care. According to a recent study by Yale School of Medicine, where a patient goes for heart attack care may matter for both short and long-term risk of death.

The Women’s Choice Award 2017 America’s Best Hospital’s for Heart Care uses an evidence-based methodology to select high-performing hospitals, including examination of 30-day survival rates, a measure Yale researchers found contributed to patients living an average of 9 to 14 months longer after a heart attack than those treated at low-performing hospitals. The study also found that high-performing hospitals keep patients who otherwise may have died healthier over the long term.

“Heart disease is the leading killer of women,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “With such strong prevalence of heart disease, we want every woman to know where to find the very best heart care before she ever has an incident.”

The methodology used to select America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care is unique in that it evaluates:



30-day mortality and readmission rates for heart attack and failure

The number of cardiac/vascular services offered. Recognized hospitals must offer at least six of the following services: Cardiac Catheter Lab, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiac Surgery, Carotid Stenting, Coronary Interventions, Electrophysiology, Vascular Interventions, Vascular Surgery and Coronary Intensive Care (CCU).

Patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey

Primary research about women’s healthcare preferences

The Women’s Choice Award is encouraging women to learn which hospitals on the America’s Best list are “their heart hospitals” and to share the list with their circles of friends and loved ones through Facebook and other means during American Heart Month.



The following hospitals have joined the Women’s Choice Award in empowering women and their families to make the best heart health choices:

CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial, Lufkin, TX

Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Lawton, OK

Community Hospital, Munster, IN

Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Tarpon Springs, FL

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Zephyrhills, FL

Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX

Heart and Vascular Services at Hunterdon Medical Center, Flemington, NJ

Heart Hospital of Lafayette, Lafayette, LA

Hoffman Heart and Vascular Institute of Connecticut at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Hartford, CT

Inter-Community Hospital, Covina, CA

Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute at Hoag, Newport Beach, CA

Norman Regional Health System, Norman, OK

Parkview Medical Center, Pueblo, CO

Queen of the Valley Hospital, West Covina, CA

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, IL

San Antonio Regional Hospital, Upland, CA

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Heart & Vascular Center, La Mesa, CA

Shasta Regional Medical Center, Redding, CA

St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago, IN

St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, KY

St. Joseph’s Health, Syracuse, NY

St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield, MO

St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart, IN

St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany, NY

St. Tammany Parish Hospital, Covington, LA

The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ

Thomas Hospital, Fairhope, AL

For the full hospital list, visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/best-hospitals/heart-care/.

