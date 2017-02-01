We’re excited Amazon selected our popular earbuds for its deal of the day and will feature the Rowkin Mini Plus+ on both its homepage and at the top of its deal page throughout the day.

ROWKIN™, a consumer electronics brand providing revolutionary technology that fits with forward thinkers’ and their lifestyles, has announced that Amazon has scheduled a Deal of The Day for the Rowkin Mini Plus+ on Friday, Feb. 3.

For the entire day, the Rowkin Mini Plus+ will be only $39.99 – which represents a substantial $20 discount compared to its normal price. The offer includes all colors including the space-gray, silver and gold versions of the wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

“We’re excited Amazon selected our popular earbuds for its deal of the day, and will feature the Rowkin Mini Plus+ on both its homepage and at the top of its deal page throughout the day,” said Anson Liang, Founder of Rowkin. “It’s a huge opportunity for us to introduce music lovers and Amazon users around the world to the best in earbud sound quality on the market today – offered at a heavily discounted price.”

Developed as a lower-cost option to Rowkin’s best-selling Rowkin Bit Charge Stereo, the Rowkin Mini Plus+ is a mono version that acts like a Bluetooth Headset – and the form factor makes it the smallest wireless Bluetooth earbud on the market.

With the unparalleled product features, Rowkin is well-received and validated by strong market demand. Smaller than a penny, Rowkin earbuds are the smallest true wireless stereo earbuds on the market. Rowkin wants users to enjoy multifunctionality and portability without sacrificing quality.

Rowkin designed the products with high-quality sound and functionality in mind. Using two earbuds, users can get a surround-sound experience within up to 30 feet from their device. Double tapping the button on the earbud will activate voice command like Siri or Google Assistant for those who want to go totally wireless. Rowkin earbuds come with a portable charging solution to allow users extended talk and listening time.

Product Highlights of the Rowkin Mini Plus+, along with the Rowkin Bit Stereo and Rowkin Bit Charge Stereo:



Smallest headsets: Smaller than a penny, making Rowkin the smallest stereo Bluetooth earbuds on the market.

Voice Commands: Siri, Google Assistant and Cortana are just a touch away via the multifunction button on the cordless earbud, providing a genuine wireless, hands-free experience.

On-the-go Charging: The Rowkin Bit Charge features a unique dual function that enables users to use the Rowkin portable charging case to charge their phones for a single charge or charge their Rowkin earbud(s) up to 15 times.

Designed for Sports: The WaterSafe nano coating technology ensures that it's sweat proof, water resistant and IPX5 waterproof.

Launched on Amazon storefront in late 2015, Rowkin has quickly become one of the most recognizable brands of wireless Bluetooth headphones. Validated by strong sales and great reviews, all Rowkin Products are available on the Rowkin website and on Amazon.

About ROWKIN™

ROWKIN™ embodies someone who is always moving forward. They take charge of their own ship and are pioneers in innovation. ROWKIN™ is about finding tech that fits in with your lifestyle and will take you to the next level. Based in San Mateo, ROWKIN™ focuses on the directive of delivering superior sound quality in the smallest Bluetooth cordless headsets. The Rowkin Mini Plus+, Rowkin Bit Stereo and Rowkin Bit Charge Stereo are the beginning of ROWKIN™’s innovative and ultra-small Bluetooth earbuds in development to suit everyone’s unique needs in this tech-driven era. Visit ROWKIN™’s Twitter and Facebook @RowkinInc.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.