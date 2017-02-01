PEC’s Sight Selector, Website, SEO and Social Media businesses are a wonderful strategic fit for our company and customer base.

Advice Media LLC, the leading digital marketing company for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce the acquisition of certain assets of Patient Education Concepts LLC (“PEC”). Advice Media has purchased PEC’s Website, SEO, Sight Selector and Social Advantage (social media management) product lines. PEC will continue to offer the finest premium patient education brochures, custom and consent video programs, posters and interactive educational software to physicians and device companies.

“We are extremely excited to welcome PEC’s customers to the Advice Media family,” explained Advice Media CEO Shawn Miele. “PEC’s Sight Selector, Website, SEO and Social Media businesses are a wonderful strategic fit for our company and customer base. PEC’s customers will be getting the benefit of our World Class expertise and delivery in website design and development, SEO and social media. At the same time, the Sight Selector assets (Sight Selector Practice Edition, Sight Selector Online Edition and Sight Selector iPad Edition) will greatly benefit our existing Ophthalmology customers. With over 130 Ophthalmic videos that can be delivered via website, tablet or computer, we can do even more to help physicians add value to the customer experience thereby helping them to attract, educate and nourish patients.”

Advice Media will be keeping key employees related to the acquired PEC assets while PEC will keep the employees related to the other businesses. In addition, Advice Media anticipates working with PEC in the future to help produce more educational videos for Ophthalmologists and other physicians.

Financial terms of the transaction are confidential.

About Advice Media LLC

Since 1998, Advice Media has provided healthcare professionals comprehensive digital marketing solutions to help them expand their practices and attract new patients. An integrated strategy encompasses website design and management, mobile readiness, email marketing, SEO, SEM, social media, directory services, blogs, reputation management, website video and the ability to track and monitor performance of these services. For more information, visit Advice Media's website.