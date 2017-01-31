Open Sky Group is an Authorized Reseller of JDA WMS, WLM and TMS. ...it was an opportunity to do what we’ve long known was possible; implementing a robust, feature-rich system in four months with no modifications...

As the number of companies deploying the newest version of JDA Warehouse Management (WMS) and JDA Warehouse Labor Management (WLM) systems continues to grow, Open Sky Group’s clients are among the very first to go-live on the platform. A natural cleaning products manufacturer went live in the second half of 2016. Open Sky Group has since deployed two more clients and is well into three more implementations with the newest versions, two of which are upgrades.

Open Sky Group’s experienced team of professionals, with a tremendous depth of knowledge spanning JDA and legacy JDA (formerly RedPrairie) warehouse management solutions have been quick to capitalize on what JDA's latest version can do for clients. This speaks to Open Sky Group's agile-based methodology as well as the software user experience and ease-of-use enhancements which accelerate deployment times and time-to-value.

With three clients in full production and three active implementations of JDA Warehouse Management and JDA Warehouse Labor Management 9.1.x, Open Sky Group has immersed its teams in the latest releases and are seeing swift user adoption and deployment times.



Clemens Food Group, an extremely complex, multi-site distribution operation, went live January 22, 2017.

Benco Dental, another early adopter with unique, Life Sciences FDA compliance requirements, will go live at its largest site in early 2017 with continued roll-outs of the solution to four more U.S. distribution centers.

Matson Logistics, a 3PL and client of Open Sky Group and JDA for nearly a decade, is upgrading to 9.1.x in the spring of 2017.

“Given our depth of experience with JDA systems, it made perfect sense for us to be on the leading edge of this latest version,” says Chad Kramlich, SVP Client Services, Open Sky Group. “We approached our first go live of JDA Warehouse Management 9.1 using our proven, agile-based project methodology. It was an opportunity to do what we’ve long known was possible; implementing a robust, feature-rich system in four months with no modifications. Our highly-experienced teams have been able to quickly master 9.1.x versions for our clients which is a tribute to JDA and the software they built.”

“With more than 20 JDA clients now using or implementing the newest version of the platform, we’re seeing the fastest deployment cycle on a new release in WMS history,” says Greg O’ Sullivan, group vice president, global partner alliances & channels for JDA Software. “Open Sky Group is helping JDA lead the charge for the latest releases and is an incredible asset to our Software Reseller program.”

Many mid-size companies have complex logistics operations which require a robust system; Open Sky Group's agile implementation methodology enables these companies to successfully deploy comprehensive and sophisticated solutions like JDA. JDA is leveraging the strength of valued partners like Open Sky Group to effectively expand into the mid-market.

ABOUT JDA SOFTWARE GROUP, INC.

JDA Software is the leading provider of seamless supply chain planning and execution solutions for retailers, manufacturers, logistics providers and wholesale distributors. Our unmatched solution portfolio enables our clients to reduce costs, increase profitability and improve visibility so they can deliver on customer promises every time. More than 4,000 global customers run JDA, including 73 of the top 100 retailers, 71 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 13 of the top 16 3PLs. With JDA, you can plan to deliver.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP, AUTHORIZED JDA RESELLER

Open Sky Group (Open Sky) is a consulting company specializing in services for WMS, Labor and TMS software implementations. Open Sky is also an Authorized Reseller of JDA Warehouse Management (WMS), Warehouse Labor Management (WLM) and Transportation Management (TMS) software. Named twice to the Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest growing private companies, Open Sky strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for implementing Supply Chain solutions.

