“Our MVS client centric application is engineered to take our client support to the next level. Our solutions are created to be customer-centric in functionality, with the digital advantage."

Zensar Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, software and infrastructure services, announced the launch of its eSupport Mobile App, a fully integrated mobile support solution that provides comprehensive case management, field engineering and technical support. The intuitive new mobile app enables users of Zensar’s eSupport Web portal to access world-class support functionality with the ease and agility of a truly digital experience – anytime, anywhere and anyplace.

Sandeep Kishore, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies commented, “Zensar continues to develop client focused services and solutions that distinguish us within the industry as a digital innovator and leader. The mobile app, our latest digital solution, is designed to enable our clients to further benefit from their investments and realize their Return on Digital™.”

Pinaki Kar, President and Head, Infrastructure Management Services & Cloud Business, Zensar Technologies said, “Our MVS client centric application is engineered to take our client support to the next level. Our solutions are created to be customer-centric in functionality, with the digital advantage. The objective of our new mobile app showcases our commitment to delivering recognizable business value for our clients.”

Scott Fiore, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Alliances, Infrastructure Management Services & Cloud Business, Zensar Technologies added, “Our new eSupport Mobile App reinforces our approach to delivering Flexible, Integrated and Optimized Multi-Vendor Services. We are excited to launch this new app that increases our clients’ ease and flexibility working with Zensar as a third party maintenance provider.”

Zensar’s eSupport Mobile App enables support users to receive real time notifications via their smart device, and addresses the lifestyle needs of technical support contacts that are always on the go or working in and out of data center locations. The mobile app provides Zensar’s clients with the flexibility to open a support case in any manner by phone, email, web or mobile device.

Key features of the Zensar eSupport Mobile App include:



Full Case Management

Manage and Receive Case Notes

Field Engineering and Parts Requests

View System and Contact Information

Ticket Event Notifications

Upload Images to Support Requests

Zensar’s Multi-Vendor Services have been recognized by industry analysts and offer best in class service and delivery. Zensar’s long tenured client base reflects its dedication and commitment over the past 29 years for providing the most customizable and cost effective solutions in the industry. Zensar supports enterprise needs of today and the future through three customized Multi-Vendor Support packages – MVS, MVS+ and MVSlifecycle. Zensar’s Maintenance Support Portfolio includes support for OEM platforms. Learn more on Zensar’s web site.

Zensar’s eSupport Mobile App is free for eSupport clients to download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Zensar (http://www.zensar.com)

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by strong track-record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; assertion of commitment to client’s success, Zensar ’s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enable its customers to achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help them surpass challenges around running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

Follow Zensar via:

Zensar Blog

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zensar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zensar-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zensar

About RPG Enterprises (http://www.rpggroup.com)

Mumbai headquartered RPG Enterprises is one of India's largest industrial conglomerates. With over 15 companies in its fold, the group has a strong presence across core business sectors such as Infrastructure, Tyre, IT and Specialty. Established in 1979, RPG is also one of India’s fastest growing business groups with a turnover in excess of USD 3.2 Billion, 20000+ people and a global presence in over 100 countries.

PR Contacts (Global Headquarters - India):

Lavanya Jayaram

Chief Marketing Officer

Zensar Technologies

+91 9922243544

lavanya(dot)jayaram(at)zensar(dot)com

Aradhana Prabhu

Public Relations

Zensar Technologies

+91-9765999749

aradhana(dot)prabhu(at)zensar(dot)com

PR Contact – (US)

Julie Machnik

Director of Marketing, US

Zensar Technologies

Tel: +508 621 4753

j(dot)machnik(at)zensar(dot)com

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.