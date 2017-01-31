Noblis Releases 2015-2016 Corporate Report

Noblis, Inc. today announces the release of the company’s 2015-2016 Corporate Report, which highlights contributions the company has made to clients, scientific and technological research, and the community over two years. The Report features corporate summaries and updates with original designs and illustrations from the company’s in-house design team.

“We’re pleased to share the meaningful contributions Noblis has made to our clients, our nation, and its citizens in our latest Corporate Report,” said Amr ElSawy, President and CEO of Noblis. “2016 marked Noblis’ 20-year anniversary. Moving forward, we’re excited for the next generation of serving the public interest through innovation, collaboration, and excellence.”

About Noblis

Noblis, Inc. is a nonprofit science, technology, and strategy organization that brings the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise in an environment of independence and objectivity. We work with a wide range of government and industry clients in the areas of national security and intelligence, transportation and telecommunications, citizen services, environmental sustainability, and health. Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, Noblis ESI and Noblis NSP, we tackle the nation’s toughest problems and support our clients’ most critical missions.