Executive Search Firm Slone Partners Launches New Website

Premier recruitment firm, Slone Partners, announces the launch of its new web platform featuring a contemporary design, expertly curated content, and improved navigation to better meet the evolving needs of clients and candidates.

Slone Partners’ new website includes a responsive web design that provides an optimal user experience across all devices, including smartphones and tablets, as well as rich visuals, concise content, and simplified navigation.

“As a leading executive search firm, Slone Partners remains in sync with today’s rapidly changing trends. The recruitment process, and how clients and candidates conduct searches, has evolved considerably in the last few years. This is especially true at the executive level as busy professionals are increasingly turning to their mobile devices to seek information on new business opportunities and partnerships,” said Slone Partners CEO, Leslie Loveless.

Slone Partners’ approach to new technologies has always been progressive. With a highly adaptable, state-of-the-art marketing strategy in place, the firm understands the importance of accessibility and efficiency in the recruitment world. Businesses wish to partner with a search firm that can provide them with access to the best talent and the ability to fill key positions within short time frames.

Slone Partners’ increased accessibility is a direct result of its unique virtual model. With recruiters located throughout the U.S., Slone Partners offers a coast-to-coast presence that is unparalleled in the industry. With no time or geographic constraints, Slone Partners is able to provide a first-class experience with every search. The firm’s new website is built with this same quality and efficiency.

With over 17 years serving the diagnostics, life sciences, clinical trials, healthcare IT, and laboratory testing industries, paired with a network of over 150,000 professionals, Slone Partners is positioned to deliver with excellence, speed, and professionalism. An enhanced web presence elevates the firm’s marketing efforts to the level of its recruitment ability and to the high standard of the digital age.

About Slone Partners:

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search firm that specializes in recruitment for the diagnostics, life sciences, clinical trials, contract research, healthcare information technology and laboratory testing industries.

For more information on Slone Partners services and to view the new website, please visit http://www.slonepartners.com.