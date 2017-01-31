Xtiva Financial Systems is launching a major research project to examine the impact of investments in sales force performance made by wealth management firms and investment dealers. The research is expected to be updated annually with recurring White Paper investigations shared with the marketplace. Participating firms will gain access to an exclusive Executive Summary and an opportunity to participate in a special extended benchmarking report.

The project will be run by Absolute Engagement, a leading wealth management research firm, headed by leading industry expert, Julie Littlechild. “We really like the new Xtiva product suite and approach to supporting financial advisory firm success. We are thrilled to be working with them on this compelling research project,” said Julie Littlechild, CEO of Absolute Engagement.

“Wealth management firms are no longer in the distribution business. They’re in the monetization of advice business.” explained Thomas Moysak, CEO of Xtiva. “Integrating proprietary research and insights with our new product suite are key to our strategy to help our customers be more, do more and achieve more.”

The research will dive into a host of issues including advisor skills, sales management approaches, incentives, technology tools and business processes to reveal the best investments for supporting growth and success of modern advisors. This project is key piece of Xtiva’s drive to re-engineer how financial service firms evaluate, enable and support the success of their sales organizations and in turn drive better overall corporate performance.

For more information, to enquire about participation or to register to receive White Papers based on the completed 2017 study, please visit http://www.xtiva.com.

