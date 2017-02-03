Display Box - Pixel Film Studios Plugin - FCPX Display Box allows FCPX editors to create a smooth slideshow theme with complete ease and endless creativity

"Display Box allows FCPX editors to create a smooth slideshow theme with complete ease and endless creativity," said Christina Austin - CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

Creating a slideshow with Display Box is easy. To start, simply drag and drop a base slide from the FCPX Titles browser into the timeline. Stack new slides on top of the previous slide to easily create a slideshow. Each new slide will animate the previous slide out of frame while the new slide enters the scene.

Display Box contains an array of title tools. This package includes 2 lower thirds, a title opener, a paragraph and a listing tool. Each title has specific uses and each one is designed so that users have all the tools necessary to create a themed production.

Adding additional style to a slideshow is easy. Simply drag and drop one of Display Box’s included overlays directly on top of all slides or directly on top of a specific slide to stylize individually. Display Box includes two shape overlays and a dusty flare overlay. Each of these overlays can be used effectively in any production.

Display Box is incredibly easy to use. After placing slides in the Final Cut Pro X timeline, click on a slide and navigate to the inspector window to find the designated controls. Change the animations of the scene and text layers using intuitive drop-down menus. Then, reposition the text to a desired location. Finally, adjust the colors and lighting using simple controls.

