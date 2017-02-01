(PRWEB UK) 1 February 2017
“It is an exciting time for electric utilities right now” says Mandana White, Programme Director of SGTech Europe 2017, the annual smart grid project exchange event organised by Phoenix Forums. “With smart grid budgets now under pressure, utilities and suppliers alike are being pressed to think even more strategically and creatively about how they select, implement, operate and maintain new smart grid technologies, whilst maximising system functionality, cyber-security, and life-cycle.”
The event, SGTech Europe 2017, takes place 28-30 March 2017 at the Novotel Amsterdam City in the Netherlands, and offers a practical implementation focused programme, with 40+ electric utilities sharing practical case-studies.
The event opens with a morning of strategic plenary sessions, addressing the big themes currently impacting the smart grid community, such as; the regulatory landscape, IoT, renewables integration, big data, cloud, and cyber-security, among others. In the afternoon and throughout day 2, the event breaks into 3 parallel tracks, each one focused on practical implementations of; Smart Substations, SCADA, and Packet Telecoms. Day 3 offers three parallel workshops, each one deep-diving into the fundamentals of a critical topic underpinning the smart grid; IEC 61850, CIM, Cyber-Security.
Alongside the conference runs the solution zone, offering a focused display of 20+ automation product and service suppliers such as: DNV GL, GE, Siemens, Locamation, COPA-DATA, OTN Systems, ECI and more. The adjoining Live Demo Labs offer 1:1 demonstrations of innovative new technologies, providing participants with the opportunity to test-drive new solutions and determine their suitability for their specific grid environment.
Facilitated networking opportunities include a series of roundtable discussions where participants get the opportunity to discuss key themes in small groups, and a networking evening reception where all participants from across the three technical tracks come together for networking beyond their functional boundaries.
“A great opportunity to meet utilities from all over Europe, and to hear about their plans to upgrade their networks. It was interesting to see different migration strategies and how utilities are adapting to that. The conference was very well organized. Exactly according to plan. High quality presentations which fully covered the different challenges in the industry.”
Børre Jensen, Manager of Network Department – BKK Fibre @ SGTech Europe 2015
Highlights of SGTech Europe 2017 include:
- Strategic Plenary Sessions – hear the strategic plans and priorities of leading electric utilities and understand where budgets are being focused and resource is being allocated to drive the practical implementation of the smart grid in the next 2-3 years
- Case-Study Programme – hear from the technical experts and decision makers on the lessons learnt from pilot projects and commercial deployments of key automation technologies and architectures in the substation automation, SCADA and packet telecoms domains
- Utility Heavy Speaker Line-Up – selected on the strength of the projects they are involved in, their pivotal roles in implementation decision making and their innovative insights on lessons learnt and future road maps
- Roundtable Discussions – bring your specific automation challenges to the table and brainstorm and problem solve intensively with the entire smart grid technical community
- Solution Zone – spanning all 3 days of the event, get up to speed with the latest automation systems and solutions on the market, discuss your specific grid automation challenges with the tech innovators and get tailored advice to help propel your implementation plans to the next level
- Live Demo Labs – providing a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the most advanced and forward looking automation systems, technologies and tools on to the market
- Networking Evening Reception – relax and unwind after an intensive day of presentations and panel discussions, meet with colleagues from across the European smart grid technical community, allow new ideas to cement and new partnership opportunities to emerge
Speakers include:
Peter Hermans, CTO – Stedin
Aurélio Blanquet, Director of Automation - EDP Distribuição
Robin Hagemans, Manager Data & Insights – Alliander
Nicola Cammalleri, Technical Manager, Network Components Standardization of Global I&N – Enel
Luke Seewald, Director of Customer Service and Metering - London Hydro
Jürgen Tusch, Head of Telecoms - Innogy
Bengt Almgren, Head of Regional Networks – Ellevio
Ranko Stojakovic, Head of Grid Operations – Stedin
Boris Avramović, Head of Secondary Systems – HOPS
Sönke Loitz, Team Manager Protection and Control - Netze BW
Walter Schaffer, Head of Electrical Grids & Smart Grids Program Manager - Salzburg Netz
Jan Vorrink, Manager National Control Centre, Systems Operations – TenneT
Børre Jensen, Manager of Network Department - BKK Fibre
Ana Kekelj, Head of Process Control Department - HOPS
Lieven Degroote, Head of Distribution Operations Centre – Eandis
Anders Johnsson, Power System Specialist - Vattenfall Distribution Nordic
Ott Antsmaa, Distributed Energy Manager - Elektrilevi OÜ
Cristina Fundulea, Project Engineer, Transmission Operations Technical Support - SP Energy Networks
Ernst Wierenga, Technologist, Protection, Control & Telecommunication - TenneT
Thierry Coste, Project Manager & Research Engineer - EDF R&D
Séamus Keena, Electrical Engineer – ESBI
Ronan Durkin, Electrical Engineer – ESBI
Benoit de Neuville, Senior Grid Expert – Sibelga
Anne van der Molen, Expert Asset Management, Grid Strategy – Stedin
Frank Bodewes, Telecoms Consultant – Enexis
Philip Westbroek, DSO Security Officer – Enexis
Carlos Montes Portela, OT Security Officer – Enexis
Marko Kruithof, Manager Sustainability & Renewables – Stedin
Michel Acacia, Senior Expert, ICT & Secondary Systems - Elia
Birkir Heimisson, Power System Engineer & System Operator - Landsnet hf
Antti-Juhani Nikkilä, Advisor, Power System – Fingrid
Erwin Kooi, Information Security Architect – Alliander
Auke Huisman, Programme Director, Smart Grid Solutions – Joulz
Oleg Gulich, Smart Grid Project Manager – Caruna
Cyrille Gerard, Project Manager & Telecom Expert – EDF
Sérgio Ramos Pinto, Assistant Director, Networks Digital Platform - EDP Distribuição
Marco Leenen, Security Officer - Utility Connect
Ed van der Pijl, Enterprise Architect – Stedin
Frank Visser, Telecommunications Architect – Alliander
Erik Moll, Telecom Policy Advisor - Utility Connect & 450 Alliance
Bas Mulder, Technical Professional Intelligent Networks and Communication - DNV GL
Theo Borst, Head of Section, Energy - DNV GL
Ivo Kuijlaars, Consultant - DNV GL
Amadou Louh, Consultant - DNV GL
Bas Kruimer, Senior Manager, Smart Grid Services – Accenture
Jeroen Fidder, Smart Grid Management Consultant – Accenture
Menne Bos, Senior Principal Network Technology – Accenture
Jarno Assen, Senior Manager, Digital – Accenture
Glenn Janssen, Senior Manager, Security Consulting – Accenture
Edward Benning, Smart Grid Integration & Security Lead for EMEA – Omnetric Group
Event dates and location:
28th – 30th March 2017
Novotel Amsterdam City, The Netherlands
Event website: http://www.sgtech-europe.com
For more information, interview and media accreditation:
Mandana White, Director, Phoenix Forums Ltd
Email: mandana(at)phoenix-forums(dot)com
Tel: +44 (0)20 8349 6360
Phoenix Forums is an independent conference producer specialised in the smart grid sector. We work hand in hand with engineering professionals to create innovative event concepts and high quality programmes that inform technical decision makers and enable them to deliver exceptional results. Our approach is entirely market led. We stay exceptionally close to industry developments. Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth interviews with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live event platforms that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.