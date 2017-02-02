ViP Sparklers in action at Jessica's Wedding "ViP Sparklers has made the process of purchasing wedding sparklers as easy as ever with it's updated website!"

ViP Sparklers has announced they have relaunched their website to make it even easier for their customers to acquire sparklers online. ViP Sparklers has been in the wedding sparklers and nightclub industry for over ten years serving venues and individual customers for events and parties. Today, they have revamped their website to offer brides, event coordinators, and nightclubs the ability to easily order sparklers online. Allowing customers to easily navigate throughout the website to find the exact sparklers needed for any event.

They didn't stop with just a facelift with their aesthetics of there online sparklers store, but added a tremendous amount of new products to their website. They now offer three sizes of wedding sparklers; which include their most popular 36 inch wedding sparklers, 20 inch wedding sparklers, and premium sparklers. On the nightclub products side, they improved the quality of their widely popular champagne bottle sparklers by increasing the burn time for nightclubs to enjoy them even longer. ViP Sparklers has even added a brand new sparklers blog which they update weekly with tips and tricks on how to properly use their wedding sparklers.

In addition, ViP Sparklers has added new ways to make it even easier to complete purchases throughout their website. They had a simple goal and that was to make purchasing nightclub bottle sparklers as seamless as possible. During the checkout process one will now be able to use Amazon Payments or Paypal to complete transactions. With majority of online purchases taking places on mobile, ViP Sparklers has made their website 100% mobile friendly. Consider purchasing sparklers on the go as easy as ever.

Purchasing sparklers online has never been easier with the ability to now order custom amounts of sparklers. ViP Sparklers understands that no two weddings are the same and wanted to give the brides the ability to order the exact sparklers needed on their wedding day. The sparkler options are unlimited at ViP Sparklers whether it's sparklers for weddings or nightclubs.

ViP Sparklers has and will always continue to be one of the few online sparkler companies that offer true wedding sparklers to its customers. Most online sparklers sold are typical 4th of July sparklers, which create a tremendous amount of smoke and odor. These sparklers being sold are wooden based sparklers which are the worst sparklers on the market. ViP Sparklers uses steel wire core sparklers which make them virtually smokeless and ash-less with a dedicated burn time.

Jump on over to ViPSparklers.com to see all of the changes today and help make that event extra special. They offer a full time staff to assist with any questions or concerns when it comes to sparklers. They can be reached via email, phone, and offer the quickest response time on any of their social media outlets. With the new additions and upgrades to the ViP Sparklers website now makes them the go to sparklers online store!