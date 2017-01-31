Playwire Media Announces New Global Partnership with Roblox

Playwire Media, the largest online representation firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, today announced a global expansion of their partnership with Roblox, the largest user-generated social gaming platform. Currently, Playwire Media handles 100% of ROBLOX’s unsold COPPA inventory in the U.S. via Kids Club, comScore’s largest COPPA compliant ad solution and kidSAFE certified.

As part of the expanded agreement, Playwire Media will now also handle all direct sales (custom/high-impact) and directly sold programmatic buys for Roblox worldwide outside of the U.S. and Canada, working closely with sales teams in the UK, Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

“Playwire Media’s leadership in creating safe, compliant online advertising solutions for children made Kids Club the natural fit to handle our global inventory,” said Andrew Chmyz, Chief Financial Officer, Roblox. “Creating a trusted, secure gaming environment for our user base is of the utmost importance to Roblox. Kids Club goes above and beyond COPPA regulations, making sure that ads are not only compliant in data collection practices but also appropriate in content for our under 13 gamers.”

With over 22 million user-created games and a community of over 700,000 creators, Roblox is the largest growing social gaming platform, offering millions of immersive 3D worlds to explore, players to meet, and games to play in a family-friendly environment. Every month, over 44 million gamers visit Roblox to create adventures, play games, role play and learn with their friends.

“We are the experts in COPPA compliance,” said Jayson Dubin, CEO, Playwire Media. “Our Kids Club platform ensures that all advertisements are served in accordance with COPPA regulation and suitable for an under 13 audience, guaranteeing brand safety and allowing publishers to focus on what they do best – creating quality, engaging content.”

For more information, visit http://www.playwiremedia.com.

About Playwire Media

Playwire Media is a full-service digital innovation partner that leverages online advertising and proprietary technologies to build publishing brands in the gaming and entertainment verticals. Ranked by comScore as the largest rep firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, their three publishing brands (GameZone Group, NowPlaying Entertainment, and Kids Club) provide a well-rounded digital entertainment offering for advertisers looking to target their audiences during their online leisure activities.

Playwire Media’s family of digital entertainment websites is one of the largest in the world, comprised of more than 70 industry-leading brands. The exclusive nature of the company’s relationship with their partners allows them to provide highly customized, site-specific, and channel-wide advertising solutions for publishers and marketers alike. The company’s community has over 250 million unique visitors monthly in all 195 countries. Playwire Media is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida and has business operations and satellite offices around the globe. For more information please visit http://www.playwiremedia.com and on Twitter @playwire.

About Roblox

Roblox is the largest user-generated social gaming platform for kids across the world to imagine, create, and play together. Roblox offers millions of immersive 3D worlds to explore, players to meet, and games to play in a family-friendly environment, freely accessible from any device anywhere. Roblox is accessible from all popular mobile devices, computers, Xbox One, and now VR. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com.

Roblox Corporation is a member of the kidSAFE Seal Program, approved by the Federal Trade Commission as an authorized safe harbor under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule.