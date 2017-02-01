Advantage Proofing, powered by ConceptShare “We’re really excited to see these two tools, which are critical to our production process, integrated together like this. Being able to manage our creative approvals where we manage projects gives us a greater vantage point"

ConceptShare Inc and Advantage Software, Inc have entered into a partnership that will allow agencies to streamline production work by integrating ConceptShare’s online proofing technology with Advantage’s AQUA agency management platform.

Agencies still using email or physical job jackets to manage the review and approval process are plagued by unnecessary re-work, risks to deadlines, and client frustration. This partnership will allow agencies to centrally organize, track and coordinate client feedback, changes, and approvals. Agencies using the integration will eliminate review and approval bottlenecks and speed up delivery of marketing assets while saving time, effort and margins.

"This is a game changer for any agency that is looking for robust online proofing that is fully integrated with their agency management system.”, says Ellen Coulter, President, Advantage Software. “Advantage Proofing will help agencies increase bottom line profits by streamlining the review and approval process.”

“Agency creative teams want best-of-breed technology solutions that work seamlessly together. The partnership with Advantage reflects ConceptShare’s commitment to embedding its industry leading online proofing technology - for print, photography, video, digital - into a growing number of systems commonly used by agencies and enterprise creative teams to manage the creative and content production process”, says Nish Patel, CEO, ConceptShare.

Award winning integrated marketing and advertising agency, Hiebing, is an Advantage and ConceptShare client. Hiebing and other agencies helped design the integration by providing requirements and feedback through the development process.

“We’re really excited to see these two tools, which are critical to our production process, integrated together like this. Being able to manage our creative approvals where we manage projects gives us a greater vantage point, helps us deliver faster and increases efficiency on projects.”, says April Turner, Studio Supervisor & Partner at Hiebing.

Agencies can get access to Advantage Proofing Powered by ConceptShare effective immediately by visiting http://go.conceptshare.com/advantage-proofing